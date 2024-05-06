More witnesses to appear in hush money case after Hope Hicks testifies Friday





Today I hope to move on from the alleged conspiracy underlying the alleged falsification of business records.

While trial participants have remained tight-lipped about who and what might happen next, I await testimony that will show how the repayment plan was developed, agreed to, and, most importantly, documented, from the White House to Trump Organization during Trump's first year. in the office.

And, of course, the most important evidence, whether testimony or documentary, will attempt to show that Trump knew and intended to conceal the true method of payment from Daniels.

Count on a combination of former Trump controller and frequent trial witness Jeffrey McConney; Deborah Tarasoff, company accounts payable supervisor; and potentially even former CFO Allen Weisselberg's then-executive assistant Rebecca Manochio.

Also possible? The Trump Organization's legal director, Alan Garten, whose June 2023 testimony about the nature of Cohen's alleged legal services inadvertently helped the district attorney show that Trump had no right to refer this case to a federal court.

But perhaps the most important witness in this phase of the case? Madeleine Westerhout, Trump's former executive assistant in the Oval Office, who apparently ensured that Trump signed the checks to Cohen and sent them back to the Trump Organization with the help of one Rhona Graff.

What else has Westerhout heard or observed from the White House side of the reimbursement loop? That remains to be seen, but remember that Westerhout abruptly left the White House in 2019 after speaking to reporters about Trump's relationship with his children.

The essential ? The testimony in this section of the case may not be as sexy as the celebrity gossip-filled transcripts of weeks past, but nonetheless expect some serious and admissible tea to be spilled.

