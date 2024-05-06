This would never happen in the United States

American liberals have long hoped that America would be a little more like Europe. By this they mean more secular, more internationalist and less interested in God-given rights – particularly the right to bear arms.

However, it is a way for the American left of not wanting to imitate our brothers across the Atlantic, even if weshould: In England, even one of the most recognizable political figures was unable to vote without his photo ID.

According to Associated PressFormer British Prime Minister Boris Johnson – perhaps the most Boris Johnson thing Boris Johnson has ever done – forgot his ID when turning up to vote in Thursday's local elections and was turned away by officials ballot.

Despite the fact that the floppy-haired controversy magnet – who helped Brexit succeed in the election and later guided the country through its exit from the European Union, but resigned in September 2022 amid a scandal over participation in conservative-organized parties that flouted strict COVID-19 measures. -19 social distancing regime to which he had subjected the United Kingdom — is one of the most recognizable figures in the entire English-speaking world, officials in south Oxfordshire said the former prime minister could not vote without first proving their identity.

The AP noted that reports from the United Kingdom indicated that Johnson “was then able to vote and that he voted Conservative.”

“Johnson introduced election law requiring photo ID in 2022, and the new law was first implemented last year during local elections,” the outlet noted.

“But Thursday was the first time that large numbers of voters in England and Wales had to show identification, such as a passport or driving license, to vote.”

Now, as with many things Johnson-related, it's hard to say whether this was a carefully planned stunt or not. During his career as a journalist, MP, mayor of London and prime minister, Johnson meticulously created an image of the absent-minded professor: hair askew, mind elsewhere, but always deeply eloquent even as he hemmed and hawed. dressed like a man. who had been caught off guard.

In fact, this was the reaction of Johnson's enemies (and there are still many, as the Tories show). pitiful spectacle in local elections helped prove it), who felt there was no chance it was a coincidence:

There is no chance that Boris Johnson has forgotten his ID card. It's a way to keep up to date with current events. It's a throwback to HAHA SILLY BORIS WITH HIS FLPPYYY HAIR LOL WHAT A LEGERND schtick. Don't start shooting, brother. He's a manipulative snake and you're helping him. Ethan Lawrence (@EthanDLawrence) May 2, 2024

Anyone who thinks Boris Johnson forgot his passport photo yesterday needs to read his head. It was all about making him the center of attention and getting attention yesterday. Just like the unkempt hair and ridiculous cycling clothes. No attention is bad attention for him. Dermot Devlin he/him (@castleDD) May 3, 2024

Given the political leanings of the people behind the accounts accusing Johnson of possibly orchestrating a stunt, that's probably the only thing I agree with them on, but here's the thing: stunt or not, he was diverted.

Imagine this happening to a former (or current) American politician of some stature, especially a former head of state.

In 2024, 24 states have a requirement to show photo ID at polling places and 11 more have required voters to show non-photo ID, according to Ballot. That's well over 50% of U.S. states that require you to show some form of identification proving you're eligible to vote in the jurisdiction where you're voting.

Take the state of Texas as an example. Here’s how Ballotpedia describes the Lone Star State’s voter ID process: “Texas requires voters to show a photo ID at polling places. If a voter does not have the required identification, poll workers should ask the voter if they “cannot obtain acceptable photo identification.” If the voter answers “yes” to this question, they can present non-photo ID and complete a declaration of reasonable impediment. By doing so, the voter can vote regularly. Some voters are exempt from the ID requirement. Voters who do not have a photo ID can obtain a Texas Voter Identification Certificate (EIC) at any Texas driver's license office.

Now imagine former President George W. Bush showing up to the polls without a photo ID. Again, the man familiarly known as “Dubya” was, much like Johnson, a man who cultivated an image of being a little more mentally distant than he actually was.

Could you see him running without ID in an election? That wouldn't surprise me. Could he say, without perjuring himself, that he “can't get acceptable photo identification?” ” No of course not. Would he be turned away if he forgot his ID card? No of course not.

Or imagine our current president, Joseph Robinette Biden, showing up to vote in Delaware without any identification. (Delaware only requires non-photo ID, but I think we can all agree that our 46th CEO is a man who is not it acting when he goes crazy.) No election official would bother to turn him down. They would simply guide him to the nearest open booth and remind him that he is the person listed under the “Democrat” column.

“It’s DEMO… are you listening, Mr. President? Do you need an ice cream cone? Here's a chocky-wocky double scoopy for you! Now if you follow me, go behind these curtains and flip the switches like you're supposed to, you'll get another scoop too.

In short, it would be Never This happens in the United States of America, even though states have laws requiring it. Yet even the most basic voter ID requirements are called discriminatory by the left.

Should people be legally required to show ID to vote? Yes: 99% (184 votes) No: 1% (1 vote)

You may remember, many rounds of outrage ago, how Georgia's voter ID requirement was called “Jim Crow 2.0” by Democrats and pressure was applied on big businesses to boycott the state. In their failed attempt to federalize election regulations in 2021 and 2022, the White House and the left portrayed moderate Republicans and Democratic senators who refused to override the filibuster to pass legislation as being on the side of the Confederacy.

Never mind the fact that this is further evidence that Democrats will continue to infantilize minorities until they realize that may be why they are seeing diminishing returns among non-white voters. If what they say is true, there are still large numbers of Jim Crow Confederates in the United States – as many as eight in ten, according to a 2022 study. Gallup survey. This includes 53 percent of Democrats, 84 percent of independents and 97 percent of Republicans. Additionally, 77 percent of “people of color” support voter photo ID laws — only slightly less than the 80 percent of white respondents who did.

For once, we all tend to agree: let's be a little more British.

I'm not saying we should go too far and pretend that Jimmy Carr it's funny or that the Gallagher brothers are still relevant. However, making sure everyone – including former prime ministers immediately identifiable by their hair alone – shows photo ID before voting? God save the king, baby.

