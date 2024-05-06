Trump trial updates live as judge finds Trump in contempt again, threatens jail time





The fourth week of Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York began Monday, with the judge in the case finding the defendant in contempt of court for the 10th time.

Judge Juan Merchan imposed an additional $1,000 fine for another violation of his silence order, which limits what Trump can say about witnesses and others involved in the case. He said the fines did not have the desired deterrent effect and that he may impose harsher penalties in the future.

“Going forward, this court must consider a sanction of imprisonment if it is recommended,” Merchan said from the bench. “Mr. Trump, the last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are a former president of the United States and maybe the next one too.”

Merchan found that Trump violated the order during an April 22 interview when he commented on the political makeup of the jury. He said these comments “not only call into question the integrity, and therefore the legitimacy, of these proceedings, but once again raise the specter of fear for the safety of jurors and their loved ones.”

The judge's contempt ruling came before prosecutors called their next witness to the stand: Jeffrey McConney, the retired comptroller of the Trump Organization.

Hope Hicks, Trump's top communications aide from 2015 to early 2018, testified Friday about how she and others in Trump's orbit handled revelations about “hush money” payments made to two women before the elections.

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records related to reimbursements to his former lawyer Michael Cohen, who paid $130,000 to Stormy Daniels in exchange for her silence about allegations of a sexual relationship with Trump. He has pleaded not guilty and denies having sex with Daniels.

