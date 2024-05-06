“Dictator Xi Jinping, your time is up” Firstpost





Amid the call for a "free Tibet" at the heart of the protests, participants also praised France for its exemplary human rights record.

For decades, exiled from their country, nearly 2,000 Tibetans converged on Paris, a city of freedom and activism, to express their disagreement against the visit of Chinese President Xi Jinping to France. On the Place de la République, a symbol of democracy and protest, they stood united, their voices echoing in the streets, demanding recognition of their long-standing plight. This is President Xi's third visit to France since he came to power and the second under President Macron. On Sunday, people demonstrated holding signs that read “Dictator Xi Jinping, your time is up,” “no to Chinese totalitarianism,” among other things. They also protested China's support for Russia against Ukraine and even asked Beijing to stay out of France. “Free Tibet” Amid the call for a “free Tibet” at the heart of the protests, participants also praised France for its exemplary human rights record. May 5: when the President #XiJinping Arrived in #ParisSFT activists deployed #Tibetof the national flag on his procession. pic.twitter.com/FgBuWQYbWX – RFATibetan (@rfatibet) May 6, 2024 Karma Thinlay, president of the Tibetan community in France, said AFP that according to him, President Xi wants to eliminate Tibetan tradition and culture, claiming that he “is a dictator”. The statement came as the Chinese leader arrived in Paris on Sunday afternoon for a two-day visit. Thinlay also warned French President Emmanuel Macron, saying that “China is a country where all rights are violated” and that France “cannot do business calmly, with complete confidence” with Beijing. Tell Xi about us: Tibetans tell President Macron In a letter sent on April 20 to the French president by five Tibetan associations, they urged President Macron to talk about Tibet with his Chinese counterpart, reports Radio France. Tenzin Woeser, president of the Association for a Free Tibet, said the French president should instead focus on the Tibetan minority and address the Tibetan people instead, the report added. He stressed that according to international law, only the people have the right to self-determination and can seek independence. Woeser added that if the president refers to Tibetans as ethnic minorities or any other term approved by the Chinese Communist Party, it discourages China from engaging in dialogue with the Tibetan government in exile or the Dalai Lama. What is the Free Tibet Movement? The Free Tibet Movement is a global campaign advocating Tibet's autonomy and independence from Chinese rule. It emerged primarily in response to China's occupation of Tibet, which began in 1950. Tibet was historically a sovereign nation, but in 1951 China claimed sovereignty over Tibet through the Accord in seventeen points and gradually increased its control over the region. The movement seeks to raise awareness of human rights violations, cultural repression and environmental degradation in Tibet under Chinese rule. It calls for the restoration of Tibetan autonomy and the protection of Tibetan culture, religion (especially Buddhism), language and way of life. The movement has used a variety of tactics, including peaceful protests, pressure on governments and international organizations, cultural initiatives, and campaigns to boycott Chinese products. The spiritual leader of Tibetan Buddhism, the Dalai Lama, is a prominent figure in the movement advocating non-violence and dialogue to resolve the Tibet question. However, the movement faces significant challenges due to China's economic and political influence, as well as its strict control over Tibet and crackdown on dissent. Despite this, the Free Tibet Movement continues to garner support around the world from individuals, human rights organizations and governments sympathetic to the Tibetan cause.

