



Boris Johnson could be appointed to another high-profile political post, with senior conservatives backing him to be the next general secretary of NATO. The outgoing president, Jens Stoltenberg, is expected to resign in September next year, around 12 months after the Prime Minister leaves his role. The NATO post, which is appointed unanimously by member countries, has also seen former prime ministers David Cameron And Therese May who is linked to it as well as the Secretary of Defense Ben Wallace. Mr Johnson would have to quit as MP for Uxbridge and South Ruislip if he wanted to take the job. He has yet to make an announcement about what he will do after leaving office, although insiders have said a return to writing a column for the Telegraph is unlikely. NATO secretaries general typically serve in the role for a four-year term, although former Norwegian Prime Minister Stoltenberg had his term extended due to the war in Ukraine. He has held this position since 2014. Prime Minister Boris Johnson resigns from Downing Street (Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street) (Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street) (Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street) (Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street) (Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street) (Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street) (Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street) (Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street) (Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street) (Andrew Parsons/No10 Downing Street) (Andrew Parsons / No10 Downing Street / Avalon) This work involves coordinating operations and communications within the alliance, but does not involve any military command, with member states having to decide for themselves whether or not to act in a conflict. Senior Conservatives Richard Drax and Mark Francois, who are both on the defense select committee, championed Mr Johnson's cause. They agreed that a British candidate could be supportive of relations with the United States as well as its withdrawal from discussions around a European army. Mr Drax told the Telegraph: Any distinguished Briton would be an excellent choice. If this is indeed what Boris Johnson wants to do, I will of course support it. Mr Francis added: “People will probably argue for years about Boris Johnson's legacy, but one thing that is clearly indisputable is his absolutely unwavering support for Ukraine in the face of Russian barbarism. However, Lord Dannatt, the former head of the British army, said he would not support Mr Johnson due to his character, while French President Emmanuel Macron could also veto the nomination. The prime minister's office had no comment.

