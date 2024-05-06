Judge finds Donald Trump in contempt again, warns of prison sentence





A judge has again found Donald Trump in contempt of court for violating a partial silence order.

Trump was fined $1,000 for a statement he made attacking the jury in the case.

Read Trump's latest contempt order.

The judge overseeing Trump's hush money case, Juan Merchan, also warned the former president of possible prison time.

“The last thing I want to do is put you in jail,” Merchan said. “You are the former president of the United States and perhaps the next president as well.”

Jailing him, Merchan said, would “disrupt the proceedings,” adding that it would also pose a challenge to the Secret Service.

“The magnitude of such a decision does not escape me,” the judge said. “But at the end of the day, I have a job to do.” He told Trump that his “continued and deliberate violations” of the silence order “constitute a direct attack on the rule of law.” I cannot allow this to continue.

Merchan fined Trump $9,000 last week for nine violations of the silence order, which prevents the former president from commenting on potential witnesses, court staff, the judge's family and most members of the accusation.

The judge's latest decision involved an interview with Real America's Voice in which Trump said: “You know [the judge] rushes through the trial like crazy. No one has ever seen anything happen like this. This jury was chosen very quickly: 95% Democrats. The region is mostly all-Democratic. You consider it a purely democratic space. It's a very unfair situation, I can tell you that.

Merchan wrote that Trump “violated the Order by making public statements about the jury and how it was selected.” In doing so, the accused not only called into question the integrity, and therefore the legitimacy of this procedure, but once again raised the specter of fear for the safety of the jurors and their loved ones.

Earlier in the day, in the hallway outside the courtroom, Trump referenced witnesses as he spoke about the charges against him. He said the New York district attorney had “no case.” They have absolutely no case. It's a political hoax. It's election interference, all they can do. Even the witnesses they want to call have nothing to do with the case.

With the jury seated, the trial resumed this morning with Jeffrey McConney, former senior vice president and controller of the Trump Organization.

More soon.

