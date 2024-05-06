Judge threatens Trump with prison for violations of trial silence order





Republican presidential candidate and former US President Donald Trump sits in the courtroom as he faces his criminal trial for falsifying business records to conceal money paid to silence porn star Stormy Daniels in 2016 continues, in Manhattan State Court in New York, United States. May 6, 2024.

Brendan McDermid | Reuters

This is developing news. Check back for updates throughout the day.

A judge issued a dire warning to Donald Trump on Monday: Stop violating court orders or you will be thrown in jail.

“The last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are the former president of the United States, and maybe the next president as well,” Judge Juan Merchan told Trump in Manhattan Supreme Court , where the former president sits. trial in hush money criminal case.

“I don’t want to propose a prison sentence,” Merchan said, but “I will, if necessary.”

The ultimatum came less than a week after the judge found Trump in contempt of court for nine violations of his silence order, which prohibits him from speaking about witnesses, jurors and other parties involved in the trial.

On Monday morning, Merchan again scorned Trump for claiming in an April 22 radio interview that the trial was “very unfair” because the jury was chosen from an area that was “predominantly all-Democratic.”

By making this assertion, Trump “not only called into question the integrity, and therefore the legitimacy, of these proceedings, but once again raised the specter of fear for the safety of jurors and their loved ones,” Merchan wrote in her decision.

Merchan fined Trump a maximum of $1,000 for the latest violation of the hush order, giving him a total of $10,000 in fines for 10 separate offenses.

Trump is also “warned that if appropriate and justified, future violations of his lawful orders will be punishable by incarceration,” Merchan ruled.

The judge acknowledged before rendering his decision that “it appears that the $1,000 fines are not a deterrent.”

But he said he would not hastily take the drastic step of throwing Trump in jail for his continued defiance.

“The magnitude of such a decision is not lost on me,” Merchan said.

“There are many reasons why incarceration is truly a last resort for you,” he said. “Taking this step would disrupt the procedure.”

“But at the end of the day, I have a job to do.”

Prosecutors then called Jeff McConney, the former longtime controller of the Trump Organization, to the witness stand. McConney, who worked under the company's former chief financial officer, Allen Weisselberg, previously gave emotional testimony at a civil business fraud trial against Trump in New York.

The tense start to the fourth week of the historic trial followed a series of other dramatic developments, including a breakdown on the witness stand for a former top White House aide.

Trump Organization Comptroller Jeffrey McConney leaves the New York State Supreme Court in New York, U.S., Friday, October 6, 2023.

Michael Nagle | Bloomberg | Getty Images

On Friday, Hope Hicks, a former longtime Trump aide, testified for the prosecution under subpoena. She provided an insider account of how Trump and his team responded to damaging news about him during the 2016 presidential campaign. This included the infamous “Access Hollywood” tape, in which Trump was filmed bragging about sexual misconduct.

“Everyone was just absorbing the shock,” Hickss said, describing how she broke the news to the campaign.

The tape renewed media interest in porn star Stormy Daniels' little-known account of a sexual encounter she said she had with Trump in 2006. For much of the week, the jury heard a lawyer who helped negotiate a secret $130,000 payment for Daniels. . This payment is at the center of the prosecution's case.

Former White House Communications Director Hope Hicks leaves the hearing room during a break during a closed-door interview with the House Judiciary Committee June 19, 2019 on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC.

Alex Wong | Getty Images News | Getty Images

Trump is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records to hide a reimbursement from his lawyer for the payment to Daniels. The $130,000 was paid by Michael Cohen, Trump's then-lawyer, less than two weeks before the 2016 election. Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg accuses Trump of concealing records of the payment in order to further a illegal scheme to influence elections.

Hicks testified that while she worked in the Trump White House, Trump told her that Cohen made the payment without Trump's knowledge in order to protect him, and that he did it “out of the goodness of his heart “.

Hicks said she thought acting out of pure kindness would be “out of character for Michael.”

She also suggested that Trump was happy that Daniels' story had not been made public before the election. “I think Mr. Trump's view was that it was better to deal with it now and that it would have been bad for this story to have been made public before the election,” she testified.

Read more about Trump's secret trial

When Trump's lawyers began their cross-examination, asking him basic questions about his time at the Trump Organization, Hicks quickly broke down in tears on the witness stand.

