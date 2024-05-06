What historic UK local election defeat means for Rishi Sunak and his Conservative party Firstpost

Rishi Sunak's problems continue to pile up. The recent local elections in England have led to a sea change in the political landscape, with the Conservative Party witnessing a sharp decline in public support. The Conservatives, who handily won the last general election, now face significant gains from the opposition Labor Party across the country.

In the last big test before the next UK general election, all indicators point towards Labor returning to power after 14 years of wandering, while Sunak's Conservative Party has struggled to post significant successes , confirming that the electoral coalition that gave the party a big victory in the 2019 general election has frayed, if not completely dissolved, due to a series of political dramas and the cost of living crisis.

On the other hand, Labor leader Keir Starmer is finding validation in the election results, claiming a steady recovery from the party's 2019 low and positioning himself for a comfortable victory in the next general election.

Here are five key takeaways from this crucial election.

Will Sunak face backlash within the party?

It's possible.

Even though the Conservatives lost around half of the 1,000 seats they held on the city council and suffered a huge defeat in the special parliamentary election in Blackpool South, a seaside resort in the northwest of England, it appears that Sunak will not yet face a revolt from anxiety. legislators from his party.

This was largely because the Conservative candidate for mayor of Tees Valley, in the north-east of England, held on, despite a very depressed vote. That helped ease some concerns despite losses elsewhere.

Conservative Party candidate Lord Ben Houchen, left, with British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak after his re-election as Mayor of Tees Valley in Teesside, England. P.A.

However, the defeat of the Conservative incumbent mayor in the West Midlands could cause a fresh bout of nervousness among lawmakers increasingly concerned about their ability to retain their seats in a general election. Sunak is under pressure from different wings of the party to move further to the right or move towards the

Overall, the results show that Sunak has not improved the Conservatives' overall position following the damage caused by the actions of his predecessors, Boris Johnson, who was effectively ousted and then replaced by Liz Truss, whose tenure n lasted only 49 days after his mandate. economic policies have shaken financial markets.

When are the general elections likely to take place?

In the United Kingdom, the date of the general election rests in the hands of the Prime Minister. It is due to take place by January, and Sunak has repeatedly said his “working assumption” is that it will take place in the second half of 2024.

Also read: Why England's local polls are a test for Rishi Sunak's party and policies

Although this could theoretically happen as early as July, most conservative lawmakers have indicated that the best time would be in the fall, when recent tax cuts could be accepted by voters, inflation would have fallen further and interest rates would have been reduced, helping to fuel the economy. a factor of economic well-being.

Waiting until the fall could also give the government the opportunity to cut taxes again in another budget. The Conservatives also hope that the controversial plan to send some asylum seekers to Rwanda will have taken off and will be proven to act as a deterrent to those seeking to undertake the dangerous Channel crossing aboard small boats. from France to England.

Is Labor ready for victory?

It looks like it.

In historical terms, Labor has a mountain to climb if it is to form the next government. His performance in the last general election in 2019 was the worst since 1935. Starmer attempted to return the party to the center of British politics after the leadership of veteran left-wing Jeremy Corbyn.

Starmer's approach has worked if Thursday's results are anything to go by. Labor took control of councils in England that they had not held for decades and managed a massive move away from the Conservatives in Blackpool South, which, if repeated in the general election, would lead to a large majority.

Votes are counted during the Blackpool South by-election at the Blackpool Sports Center in Blackpool, England. Labor took control of councils in England that they had not held for decades and managed a massive move away from the Conservatives in Blackpool South, which, if repeated in the general election, would lead to a large majority. P.A.

Labor won in areas that voted for Britain to leave the European Union in 2016 and where they were crushed by Brexit-backer Johnson, such as Hartlepool in northeast England and Thurrock in the south east of England. He also took control of Rushmoor, a leafy and militarily important council in southern England where he had never won, demonstrating that he has a large base of support.

It is fair to say that levels of enthusiasm are far lower than those which heralded the arrival of Labour's Tony Blair before the 1997 general election.

This may partly be explained by a more difficult economic context, but Starmer, a former human rights lawyer, lacks the brilliance of Blair.

Could the election result in a landslide victory for Labor?

It will be hard.

One of the factors contributing to Blair's landslide victory in 1997 was so-called tactical voting, whereby some voters put aside their political preferences and voted for whoever had the best chance of defeating the party they favored. opposed the most. In 1997, it was the Conservatives.

Tactical voting re-emerged and was somewhat evident in Thursday's election, where Conservative candidates lost to other parties, not only Labor, but also the centrist Liberal Democrats and the Green Party.

Sir Keir Starmer, leader of the UK Labor Party, and Claire Ward, newly elected Mayor of the East Midlands, during a visit to the Forest Town Arena in Mansfield, England. P.A.

The Conservatives could also be overwhelmed by the right, with the British Reform Party set to field candidates across Britain. In Thursday's election its presence was minimal, but where the party showed up it clearly took votes away from conservative candidates. This was remarkable in Blackpool South, where the Reform candidate almost usurped second place from the Conservatives.

If Reform, who claim to be tougher on issues such as immigration and Brexit, were to do as well in the general election, it could lead to other parties, notably Labour, defeating the Conservatives.

Is Labour's position on the Gaza conflict a challenge?

It certainly looks like it.

In some areas with large Muslim populations, such as Blackburn and Oldham in northwest England, Labor candidates appear to have suffered from the leadership's decidedly pro-Israel stance on the Gaza conflict.

Labour's vote share has clearly been affected, but the effect on its general election performance remains unclear, as seats with large Muslim populations generally have strong Labor majorities.

With AP inputs