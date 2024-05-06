Donald Trump and OnlyFans models turn Miami GP into a weird new world





Donald Trump, sporting a MAGA cap, walked towards race winner Lando Norris – Getty Images/Rudy Carezzevoli

The Miami Grand Prix has acquired a reputation, during its brief existence, for putting spectacle before sport. A sea of ​​celebrities show up every year, posting carefully curated Instagrammable photos to their hundreds of millions of followers, helping to publicize what is essentially a race around the Miami Dolphins stadium parking lots. But Donald Trump's arrival in the paddock on Sunday, before the third edition of the race, surely surpassed anything seen so far. It was through the looking glass. Completely surreal.

On a weekend off from his secret trial in New York, Trump's arrival outside the McLaren garage was heavily delayed, meaning half the paddock was waiting for the ex (and possibly future) POTUS when he finally appeared just after 2 p.m. local. time. Secret Service agents separated a sea of ​​onlookers, including scantily clad OnlyFans model Veronica Rajek, who struggled to take a selfie with a man accused of paying a porn star money to help to influence a presidential election.

OnlyFans model Veronica Rajek poses for photos with the McLaren team – AFP/Giorgio Viera

While it was wise of Formula 1 to have invited Trump, especially given the ongoing furor against Red Bull amid allegations of controlling behavior made against Christian Horner by a female employee, which he denies, or from McLaren for agreeing to accommodate it in their garage. , was a moot point (McLaren's Bahraini owners have a good relationship with Trump, and in fairness the former president was a good color for Team Papaya).

McLaren welcomed Donald Trump into its garage – Getty Images/Clive Mason

But the reaction on social media was swift and brutal enough that McLaren issued a statement just as the race began, emphasizing that it was a non-political organization but adding that it recognized and respected the office of President of the United States .

So when the request was made to visit our garage on race day, we agreed alongside the FIA ​​President and the CEOs of Liberty Media and Formula 1, the statement added.

Liberty's Greg Maffei and Formula 1's Stefano Domenicali were both waiting for Trump in the McLaren garage, having gone there 20 minutes earlier to await his arrival, along with FIA President Mohammed bin Sulayem. But whoever invited him, if the goal was to raise awareness of the race, it worked.

The VIP list for Sunday's race stretched the length of the Florida Keys and included Taylor Swift, Travis Kelce, LeBron James, Shakira, Serena Williams, Rory McElroy, Zinedine Zidane and Kendall Jenner (294 million followers on Instagram ). But Trump, it must be said, was the biggest draw and the race organizers knew it.

Zinedine Zidane chatted with his compatriot Charles Leclerc – Getty Images/Mario Renzi

Odell Beckham Jr (centre left) spotted on the grid – Getty Images/Kym Illman

Patrick Mahomes threw an American football outside Alpine – AP/Lynne Sladky

Kendall Jenner walked the paddock – Reuters/Giorgio Viera

Trump even got to shake hands with children on the red carpet before the race, as FIFA president Gianni Infantino, another member of the rogues' gallery, looked on.

Formula 1 and race organizers in Miami had clearly decided that eyeballs trumped all else, although they were just as nervous about the possible reaction. Tom Garfinkel, president and CEO of the Miami Dolphins and Hard Rock Stadium, had emphasized to reporters earlier in the day that his race was apolitical.

It's been a big talking point in the lead-up to this year, with race organizers shutting down a fundraiser for Trump's presidential campaign scheduled for the race, sending a cease-and-desist letter to Trump's ally. Trump, Steven Witkoff, a New York real estate mogul. , telling him he would not be allowed to use a suite during the race to raise money for the former president.

According to the Washington Post, Witkoff allegedly plotted to hold a fundraiser in the Paddock Club's rooftop suite, charging potential attendees $250,000 per ticket to attend.

In a letter to Witkoff obtained by the Post, Miami Grand Prix organizers said: “We have noticed that you may be using your Paddock Club rooftop suite for political purposes, including raising money for a federal election at $250,000 per ticket, which clearly violates the licensing agreement for the Miami Formula 1 Grand Prix sequel. If this is true, we regret to inform you that your suite license will be revoked, you will not be allowed to attend the race at any time and we will issue you a full refund.

Witkoff told reporters that with three U.S. races now on the calendar, competing for bums in seats, his goal for the Miami race was to bring people together to create a unique environment. He talked about a party he attended earlier in the week that summed up what he was trying to accomplish.

You know, there were some of the richest people in the world, he said. CEOs of some of the biggest companies in the world. There are NFL players, NBA stars, music stars, you know, and they're all converging and hanging out again. And we were all kind of looking at each other. I was with the CEO of a major bank, and he said, “I can't believe this piece.” You know, and he's been in a lot of plays, you know what I mean? So it's really amazing to see people of different ages, backgrounds, skin colors, you know, you know, you have hip hop stars hanging out with bank CEOs, hanging out with a billionaire , who hang out with, you know, an actress. It's like his weird world.

He understood this last point well.

