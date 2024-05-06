PM Modi and Amit Shah to vote tomorrow in Gandhinagar India TV





Image Source: REUTERS/FILE PHOTO FILE PHOTO: PM Modi shows his ink-marked finger to his supporters after voting. Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are expected to vote in the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency tomorrow morning. PM Modi is expected to arrive at 7:30 am, while Amit Shah will vote at 9:15 am. Also, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena will vote at 10:15 am. Prime Minister Modi's planned arrival in Gandhinagar highlighted the importance of Gujarat in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Safety provisions Ahead of these high-profile visits, security measures were stepped up in Gandhinagar to ensure voting went smoothly. The authorities are ready to manage the influx of voters and maintain public order during the voting process. “Run to Vote” Marathon Prime Minister Modi is expected to cast his vote at Nishan Higher Secondary School in Ahmedabad in the third phase of Lok Sabha polls on Tuesday. The school has been designated as a polling booth and preparations are underway. A 'Run for Vote' marathon was organized on Sunday morning in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, to create awareness among youth about the need to vote in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. The event was part of the systematic voter education campaign and Voter Participation Program (SVEEP), aimed at promoting the importance of 100 percent voting. Electoral dynamics in Gujarat In Gujarat, the BJP secured all 26 seats available in the 2014 and 2019 Lok Sabha polls. However, this time the Congress is allied with the AAP and will contest on 24 seats, while the AAP will contest in two constituencies. Voting for 25 of Gujarat's 26 seats is scheduled for the third phase of the general elections on May 7. Constituencies and exclusions The third phase will include constituencies from various parts of Gujarat, except Surat, where BJP candidate Mukesh Dalal was elected unopposed last week. The move comes after the rejection of Congress nomination Nilesh Kumbhani and withdrawal of other candidates from the contest. Election results and schedule The Lok Sabha election results will be declared on June 4. Read also |Ahmedabad schools receive bomb threats via email, days after similar case in Delhi

