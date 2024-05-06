Trump in prison: how will the secret services protect him?





It is a strange quirk of Donald Trump's time in the White House that, despite his aggressive bluster about “law and order,” it was his administration that championed the First Step Act, the first measure major criminal justice reform effort in the country for nearly a decade. Now, six years after signing that bill, Trump is once again pondering the implications of America's prison system — this time as a defendant in a series of criminal cases presenting the remote, but very real, possibility, that he is serving a prison sentence. .

Trump now faces arguably the most serious legal peril of his long career in the public eye. What might happen if the former president of the United States were indeed sentenced to indefinite imprisonment remains far less clear. As unprecedented as the various criminal charges against Trump have been in recent years, the prospect of his future incarceration presents a host of unique challenges. For now, the most acute risk of a prison sentence for Trump is not that he will ultimately be convicted in his ongoing “secret” trial in Manhattan, but that he will be arrested for contempt of court for violating a silence order.

While the U.S. prison system has held more than its share of high-profile inmates, keeping a former president in custody would put Trump and the nation in deeply uncharted waters.

Subscribe to the week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple angles.

SUBSCRIBE AND SAVE

Subscribe to free weekly newsletters

From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to our weekly Good News newsletter, get the best of the week delivered straight to your inbox.

The Secret Service has already “held meetings and begun planning” how to monitor and protect Trump in the event he is sent to some form of “short-term confinement,” ABC News said. However, the Department of Homeland Security, which oversees the Secret Service, has yet to discuss “what to do if Trump is convicted and sentenced to prison” for a longer term. There was at least one “impromptu meeting” involving “officials from federal, state and municipal agencies” focused solely on “how to move and protect” Trump if he were remanded in courthouse custody, it said. the New York Times. If he is ultimately sent to jail or prison, it will likely involve “keeping him separated from other inmates, as well as controlling his food and other personal items.” If weapons are “strictly prohibited in prisons”, the agents responsible for protecting him “would nevertheless be armed”.

Ultimately, in deciding whether and how to incarcerate Trump, the question is “how to balance equal treatment with ensuring the safety of a former president,” USA Today said. To that end, a judge could “get creative” and order Trump to “remain in a hotel wing or military base, where he is isolated like any other prisoner but still enjoys the protection of secret Service “.

New York prosecutors did not specifically ask Judge Juan Merchan to actively take Trump into custody for violating his silence order, but asking the court to simply raise the possibility of prison time was enough to let the 'shaken' former president, Times reporter Kate Christobek. told MSNBC.

After that ?

Trump would probably rather fight over what he's allowed to say than what crimes he's been accused of committing, said Devlin Barrett of the Washington Post. It would be surprising if “any judge, in any jurisdiction, actually wanted to “put him in custody.” But “once you start issuing threats and warnings, you either back it up or back down.”

As part of their duty to protect former presidents, Secret Service agents “typically survey locations and develop comprehensive, multi-tiered protection models,” federal officials told ABC News, declining to comment on any specific plans. aimed at protecting Trump in prison. These models “integrate cutting-edge technology, protective intelligence and advanced security tactics to protect our protectees.”

However, these efforts could be in vain. House Homeland Security Committee Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) introduced the Denial of Infinite Security and Government Resources to Convicted and Extremely Dishonorable (DISGRACED) former protégés Act. It would remove all Secret Service protections from anyone convicted of a state or federal crime.

To continue reading this article…

Create a free account

Continue reading this article and get limited access to the website each month.

Already have an account? To log in

Subscribe to the week

Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters and more.

Cancel or pause at any time.

Already subscribed to La Semaine?

Unlimited website access is included with Digital and Print + Digital subscriptions. Create an account with the same email address registered on your subscription to unlock access.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://theweek.com/politics/trump-jail-prison-convicted-secret-service The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos