Hope Hicks makes Melania's defense of Donald Trump harder





Hope Hicks' testimony at Donald Trump's secret trial made it harder for the former president to claim he was hiding a potential scandal from his wife, a New York lawyer said.

Janos Marton was reacting Friday to testimony from the former White House communications director, who broke down on the witness stand while testifying against Trump. The former president denies adult film star Stormy Daniels' allegations that they had an affair, but says he was trying to hide Daniels' allegations from his wife, Melania, and not voters.

Marton told Newsweek that Hicks' involvement in discussions about Daniels makes it more difficult for Trump's lawyers to claim the payments were intended to hide allegations from Trump's wife, Melania.

“For the jury, the fact that the campaign press secretary was involved makes it more difficult to say that the award was related to a personal matter,” he said.

Hope Hicks attends a cabinet meeting in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020, in Washington, D.C. Hicks testified in Trump's hush money case on May 3, 2024. Hope Hicks attends a meeting of the cabinet in the East Room of the White House on May 19, 2020, in Washington, DC. Hicks testified in Trump's hush money case on May 3, 2024. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Marton said the Manhattan District Attorney's office “will use Hope Hicks' testimony as further evidence that the Stormy Daniels payment was made to avoid what would have been a devastating political scandal days before the 2016 election – with emails and text messages as proof.

However, he said her knowledge of the payments is limited and she is an “uncooperative” witness, meaning she is not accused of any crime and therefore is not under any pressure to disclose all the details.

“It is important to note that Hicks is an uncooperative witness and has previously testified before Congress that she was unaware of the deal itself. The value of her testimony in linking Trump to a crime will therefore be limited,” he said.

Hicks testified about the effect Stormy Daniels' claims had on Trump's 2016 election campaign and his presidency, rather than the intricacies of the deal itself.

Stephen Gillers, a law professor at New York University, told Newsweek that Hicks' position as White House communications director lends credibility to her evidence.

“On the one hand, Hicks' testimony duplicates Pecker's, adding only marginal information. However, she is a more powerful witness for the prosecution because, unlike Pecker, she was a high-ranking official of the 2016 administration and campaign and worked for the Trump Organization.

“There is good reason for the jury to trust her testimony because she is considered a Trump loyalist. I'm sure she doesn't want to sit in the witness chair. But unlike some former Trump lawyers and aides, Hicks was “not going to take a bullet for his former boss,” he said.

Hicks served as a senior adviser in the White House during the Trump administration, after becoming a full-time employee of Trump's real estate company, The Trump Organization, in late 2014.

Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 counts of falsifying business records to conceal money paid to Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal, which was facilitated by his former lawyer, Michael Cohen . Trump also denies having an affair with McDougal.

The former president claims all of his legal troubles — which include 54 additional criminal charges in three other criminal indictments — are part of a Democratic-orchestrated “witch hunt” that amounts to “election interference” while he seeks to win back the presidency in November. .

During his testimony, Hicks agreed with the prosecutor that Cohen would not have made these discreet payments “out of the goodness of his heart” because he was not “a particularly charitable or altruistic person.”

According to Newsweek reporter Katherine Fung, who was at the courthouse, Hicks began crying shortly after Trump's defense attorney, Emil Bove, began his cross-examination.

After a short pause, Hicks glanced at Trump, who had largely avoided eye contact with his former aide, as she returned to the courtroom. She then continued her testimony.

Uncommon knowledge

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Newsweek is committed to challenging conventional wisdom and finding connections in the search for common ground.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/donald-trump-stormy-daniels-melania-trump-hush-money-case-manhattan-new-york-trial-jury-1897508 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos