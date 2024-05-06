Jokowi says lack of specialist doctors is often a complaint from residents

JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo admitted he often receives complaints about availability doctor specialist when visiting various regions of Indonesia.

We know that during his visit to the region, the Head of State took the time to visit the local health center and the regional hospital.

The visit was carried out to note the state of preparedness of hospitals, BPJS health services and the availability of medical equipment.

“I am happy that the necessary equipment, such as ultrasound, is already available at the Community Health Center. When I returned to the hospital, I saw that in the province and in the city district there “There was an MRI, a mammogram, there was a catheterization laboratory,” Jokowi said at the launch of the educational program medical specialist based at University Hospital as a Senior Organizer (PPDS RSPPU) at RSAB Harapan Kita, West Jakarta, Monday (6/5/2024).

Also read: Jokowi highlights lack of specialist doctors, Indonesia ranks 147th in the world

“But the complaints in the main areas of the island provinces are still about the lack of specialist doctors,” he added.

The former mayor of Solo said that the production of specialist doctors in the country was indeed a big PR, considering that the ratio of specialist doctors was only 0.47 per 1,000 inhabitants.

The ranking for the availability of specialist doctors is also 147th. In ASEAN, Indonesia is ranked 9th.

“It’s a problem, the numbers we have to reveal as they are,” he said.

He then discussed a report by Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin, which revealed that Indonesia still lacks around 124,000 general practitioners and 29,000 specialist doctors.

Also read: Reviewing Sibuhuan Regional Hospital, Jokowi says specialist doctors are sufficient but medical equipment needs to be added

Meanwhile, Indonesia is currently only able to produce 2,700 medical specialists per year.

Another problem is that the distribution of specialist doctors is not evenly distributed throughout the region, concentrated only in Java and major cities.

“On average, all specialist doctors are in Java and cities. 59 percent of specialist doctors are concentrated on the island of Java,” Jokowi said.

Therefore, the former governor of DKI Jakarta asked policymakers to make breakthroughs to train specialist doctors more quickly through hospital and university education.

Also read: Jokowi inaugurates a training program for specialist doctors in hospitals

It is known that there are 24 medical faculties and 420 hospitals which can be used to train specialist doctors.

He doesn't want sophisticated equipment sent to community health centers and regional hospitals to be useless without specialist doctors.

“Earlier, the Accreditation Council for Graduate Medical Education (ACGME) said that this would help us. I think the standards of the Royal College of London, the ACGME, are the standards that we adopt and we “We must really dream high. Don't let our standards have to be national standards, (but must be) international standards,” he explained.



Listen latest news And Featured News we are directly on your phone. Choose your favorite channel to access news from the Kompas.com WhatsApp channel: https://www.whatsapp.com/channel/0029VaFPbedBPzjZrk13HO3D. Make sure you have installed the WhatsApp app.

