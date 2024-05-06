Politics
Rishi Sunak continues as before: we have a plan
Press
After the defeat in the local elections, there is no rebellion against the head of government. Rishi Sunak is confident.
Despite his party's disastrous performance in Thursday's English local elections, Rishi Sunak remains resolutely optimistic. It was of course a bitter disappointment, the head of government told the Times, but: “We are the only party with a plan for the future.
Believe it or not, it became clear over the weekend that the right wing's usual whiners and no-nos lack a plan. In any case, the verbally announced rebellion against the boss never materialized. At the start of the week, everything seemed to indicate that this almost 44-year-old man would lead his party to the widely predicted defeat in the legislative elections.
continue reading
Britain: many conservatives do not want to be seen with Sunak
The inexorable decline of Rishi Sunak's Tories
The last election provided sufficient proof of this. Of nearly a thousand local seats up for grabs, the Conservatives lost nearly half; Ten of the eleven so-called metro mayors, from London to Birmingham and from Manchester to the North Yorkshire region, belong to the Labor Party. Conservative Ben Houchen was only able to benefit from his office bonus in the north-east region, around Middlesbrough; However, during the election campaign he distanced himself from the central government in London and barely revealed his party affiliation.
The same strategy was pursued in the conurbation around the second largest English city of Birmingham, with its three million inhabitants, Andy Street. At the end of a long count, he was only 1,508 votes short of being re-elected on Saturday evening. The former retail executive bravely took responsibility for the defeat by his completely unknown Labor rival, Richard Parker, and warned Tories against a shift to the right: it would be the wrong path.
This is exactly the path that right-wingers like Suella Braverman, who has been fired from her ministerial post twice, want to take. In policy areas such as immigration, taxes and policing, the government needs to show strong leadership instead of just managing – a blow to the technocratic prime minister.
But Braverman generously wants to leave him in power, unlike his group colleague Andrea Jenkyns, who longs for the return of the party's failed Prime Minister Boris Johnson. In the capital, the electoral campaign brought to light some unsavory things. After angry protests, conservatives had to withdraw an advertising film. He spoke of London as a criminal metropolis in which Mayor Khan's masked toll collectors terrorize innocent motorists.
A coalition of racists, Islamists and climate deniers mobilizes against Khan
A coalition of racists, Islamists and climate deniers mobilized against this son of Pakistani immigrants, who had made improving air quality, often scandalously poor, his main concern. Khan has faced criticism for arriving at public appearances in an armored Land Rover with an escort instead of crossing London by tube like his predecessor Ken Livingstone or Boris Johnson on a bicycle. As elsewhere, British politicians have no influence on the security authorities' assessment of risks.
In Khan's case, their verdict since 2017 is: highest level of danger from far-right racists and Islamist fanatics. The murders of MPs Jo Cox in 2016 and David Amess in 2021 have proven that politicians from both groups are in danger.
Khan's re-election, Parker's narrow victory in Birmingham, but also numerous little-noticed successes created a good mood within the Labor Party. By contrast, Prime Minister Sunak clings to an analysis by Colin Rallings and Michael Thrasher of Nuffield College, Oxford. Converted to the general election, highly experienced electoral researchers estimate that the results would be sufficient for a Labor victory; However, the Workers' Party would likely remain dependent on the support of small forces. It would be a disaster for the country, conservatives warn.
Of course, a number of other political scientists express doubts about this prediction. It is well known that the British often adapt their voting behavior to the importance of the election. Anyone who voted for the Liberal Democrats or Greens on Thursday – both parties made huge gains – could return to Labor in the general election. At the same time, Sunak's party faces a migration of right-wing voters to the reform movement of right-wing populist Nigel Farage.
The Prime Minister is just getting started. “I want to show people what we can achieve for them,” says Sunak. The next elections have not yet been decided.
