Trump found in contempt again for violating silence order as judge threatens prison sentence





The judge overseeing former President Donald Trump's criminal trial in New York found him in contempt of court for violating a gag order for the 10th time, warning Monday that future offenses could result in prison time.

Judge Juan Merchan said Trump violated his order on April 22 by commenting on the political makeup of the jury.

“This jury was chosen very quickly: 95% Democrats. The region is mostly made up entirely of Democrats,” Trump said in an interview with Real America's Voice. “It’s a very unfair situation, I can tell you that.”

In his written order, Merchan said Trump's comments “have not only called into question the integrity, and therefore legitimacy, of these proceedings, but have once again raised the specter of fear for the safety of jurors and their relatives”.

He imposed a $1,000 fine, the maximum allowed under state law. Last week, Merchan fined Trump $9,000 for nine violations in social media posts and on his campaign website. He said Monday that the fines were not having the desired deterrent effect and that Trump could be jailed for future violations.

“Going forward, this court must consider a sanction of imprisonment if it is recommended,” Merchan said from the bench as the trial resumed Monday.

He said jailing Trump was “the last thing I want to do” because it would disrupt the trial and present challenges for the Secret Service and law officers tasked with protecting the former president.

“The magnitude of such a decision is not lost on me,” he said. But violations of silence “are a direct attack on the rule of law – I cannot allow this to continue.”

Trump faces 34 charges of falsifying business records and has pleaded not guilty.

Trump's gag order Judge Juan Merchan addresses the court during the criminal trial of former President Donald Trump in New York on Monday, May 6, 2024. Jane Rosenberg

Merchan issued the initial order of silence in March, before the trial began. He barred Trump from commenting on likely witnesses, potential jurors, court staff, prosecution attorneys and others connected to the case. The judge later extended that order to members of his own family after Trump attacked his daughter for her work as a consultant to Democratic candidates and progressive causes.

Silence doesn't stop Trump from criticizing Merchan or Alvin Bragg, the Manhattan district attorney.

Merchan found that Trump violated the order in nine out of 10 cases raised by prosecutors in earlier motions last week. In Monday's order, he assessed four other alleged violations, but found that only one violated his order of silence.

The other three instances included two comments Trump made about Michael Cohen, his former lawyer and key witness in the case, and a comment about David Pecker, a former media executive who testified earlier in the trial. Trump called Cohen a “convicted liar” and said during a campaign stop that Pecker “was very nice.”

Mercan concluded that these three cases did not constitute violations. He said the comments about Cohen could be considered “protected political speech made in response to political attacks.” Likewise, Merchan said he could not determine that the statement about Pecker “constituted a veiled threat to Mr. Pecker or to other witnesses.”

But Trump's interview with Real America's Voice did violate the order, according to Merchan, who repeatedly warned Trump not to talk about the jurors.

“[T]his Court considers that [prosecutors] established the elements of criminal contempt beyond a reasonable doubt. This Court's expanded order is lawful and unambiguous,” he wrote. “Defendant violated the order by making public statements about the jury and how it was selected.”

Merchan also threatened Trump with prison time for future violations in last week's contempt ruling. He reiterated that warning Monday, but said he would not order his imprisonment for the latest violation because it came after his initial ruling.

“Because the offensive statement was made prior to the Court's April 30 decision and because the People are only seeking a fine, the Court will once again fine the Defendant $1,000,” he said. -he writes. “However, as this is now the tenth time that this Court has found Defendant in criminal contempt, spanning three separate motions, it is evident that the monetary fines have not and will not be sufficient to deter Defendant from violating the orders legal provisions of this Court.”

Trump, Merchan wrote, “is hereby put on notice that if appropriate and justified, any future violations of his lawful orders will be punishable by incarceration.”

Trump investigates more Graham Kates

Graham Kates is an investigative reporter who covers criminal justice, privacy issues and information security for CBS News Digital. Contact Graham at [email protected] or [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/trump-trial-gag-order-contempt/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos