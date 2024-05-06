Erdogan officially converts another Byzantine-era church into a mosque





Four years after his government declared it a Muslim house of prayer, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday officially opened a former Byzantine church in Istanbul as a mosque, sparking protests from neighboring Greece. In 2020, Turkey officially transformed the Church of the Savior in Chora, also known as Kariye in Turkish, into a mosque. Soon after, he also transformed Istanbul's famous Hagia Sophia into a place of prayer for Muslims. Both conversions drew praise from Muslim worshipers, but also criticism from Greece and other countries who had urged Turkey to protect important Byzantine-era monuments. Both have been inscribed on the United Nations World Heritage List. Similar to Hagia Sophia, which served as a church for several centuries before becoming a mosque for much longer, the Chora functioned as a museum for several decades before being ordered to become a mosque. However, the official opening of the Chora as a mosque was postponed while the building was under repair. Erdogan presided over a ceremony Monday from a conference center at his Ankara palace, celebrating remotely the opening of the Chora and other newly renovated buildings. May he bring good luck, Erdogan said during the televised event. The church is renowned for its intricate frescoes and mosaics and is located close to Istanbul's historic city walls. Although the current form of the building was adopted in the 11th and 12th centuries, the structure dates back to the 4th century. Under Ottoman administration, the building served as a mosque. In 1945, it was transformed into a museum. Greece had denounced the Turkish government's plan to turn it into a mosque, alleging that Ankara was “insulting the character” of another world heritage site. Plans to reopen Chora and Hagia Sophia as mosques have been seen as an attempt to strengthen the religious and conservative support base of Erdogan's ruling party in the midst of a financial crisis.

