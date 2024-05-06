Donald Trump beats Joe Biden among educated voters





Donald Trump is the preferred candidate over President Joe Biden among both the most and least educated voters, according to a poll.

An ActiVote survey of 953 likely voters found that Trump, the presumptive 2024 Republican nominee, leads Biden in a head-to-head presidential race by 5.4 points (52.7 percent to 47.3).

When the results are analyzed in more detail, Trump beats the president among those with only a high school education (51 to 49 percent), as well as those with a college degree or associate's degree (54 to 46 percent ) and university graduates. (53-47 percent).

The results are the latest warning sign for Biden as he seeks re-election against Trump in November. According to a CNN poll taken during the 2020 election, 55% of college graduates chose to vote for Biden, compared to 48% who voted for Trump. The Republican was still the preferred candidate among those without a college education in 2020 (50 to 43%).

The Biden and Trump campaign teams have been contacted for comment via email.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on May 1, 2024 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. A poll showed Trump beating President Joe Biden among both the most and least educated voters. Former U.S. President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally on May 1, 2024 in Waukesha, Wisconsin. A poll showed Trump beating President Joe Biden among both the most and least educated voters. Scott Olson/Getty Images

The results, which were released on April 30, come just before Biden gave his strongest rebuttal of the pro-Palestinian student protests at Columbia University in New York and on campuses across the country.

“Violent protests are not protected; peaceful protests are. It is against the law when violence occurs. Destroying property is not peaceful protest. It is against the law,” he said. Biden said Thursday. “Vandalism, trespassing, window breaking, campus closures, forced cancellation of classes and graduations: none of this is peaceful protest.”

Elsewhere, the ActiVote poll also found that Trump has a major lead over Biden among rural voters (68 to 32%), while the president is much more favored among urban voters (64 to 35%).

Biden also narrowly wins among young voters aged 18 to 29 (52 to 48%), as well as those aged 65 and older (51 to 49%). Trump is the preferred candidate among 30-49 year olds with 10 points (55-45%) and 14 points among 50-64 year olds (57-43%).

“Trump wins among men, while Biden wins among women. Both win a large majority of their party affiliates, while Trump leads among independents,” wrote Victor Allis, CEO and co-founder of ActiVote , sharing the results.

“Biden appears to be doing very well with black voters (88% support compared to 81 in our previous poll), but his problems persist with Latino voters, 40% of whom support Trump, much more than in 2020. “

The ActiVote survey was conducted between April 13 and 30 among 953 likely voters in the presidential election. The results have an average error of 3.2 percent.

