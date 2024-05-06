Prime Minister Modi's Odisha gathers for Xi Jinping's visit to France… Journalists of the day Firstpost





Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to campaign in Odisha on Monday. The African nation of Chad is preparing to hold presidential elections. Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to France. Here's a look at these and other major developments expected on May 6.

It will be a day filled with important global and local events. In India, top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, are expected to campaign in Odisha. In Delhi, courts will deliver important judgments in cases against Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha and Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal. The African nation of Chad is preparing to hold presidential elections. There is a big development in space exploration coming from Boeing in the United States. Chinese President Xi Jinping will pay a state visit to France. Here's a look at the major events planned for Monday. PM Modi and Nadda campaign in Odisha In India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and BJP President JP Nadda will be actively campaigning in Odisha for the upcoming Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. On Monday, Modi is expected to address rallies in Berhampur and Nabarangpur constituencies, highlighting the party's initiatives and objectives. Court ruling in K Kavitha case Delhi's Rouse Avenue court is set to deliver a crucial ruling on Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) leader K Kavitha's bail plea in the Delhi excise policy case. The verdict, which will also include a decision in the Enforcement Directorate (ED) case, is highly anticipated due to its potential impact on Kavitha's political activities in the backdrop of the ongoing general elections. Naresh Goyal's bail decision On May 6, the court will consider Jet Airways founder Naresh Goyal's bail plea. Goyal requested interim bail on medical grounds, citing serious health problems for him and his wife. Goyal is at the center of ongoing investigations into financial malfeasance at Jet Airways. Presidential elections in Chad Chad is set to hold its presidential elections on Monday, marking a pivotal moment as the first country in central and west Africa hit by a coup to attempt a transition from military rule through voting. Mahamat Idriss Déby. Reuters Opposition groups have expressed concerns about the fairness of the elections. Mahamat Idriss Deby, who came to power after the assassination of his father in 2021, is expected to win. Western countries have remained relatively silent, monitoring the situation closely in the hope that the elections will bring some stability to a region plagued by militant violence and Russia's growing influence. Boeing Starliner test flight After several delays, Boeing is set to launch its first-ever Starliner astronaut mission for the National Aeronautic and Space Association (NASA). The test flight, scheduled for May 6, will send NASA astronauts Barry “Butch” Wilmore and Sunita “Suni” Williams to the International Space Station for a week-long mission, serving as a critical test of testing capabilities in flight of the Boeing crew. Xi Jinping's visit to France Xi Jinping is expected to be in France for a state visit on Monday and Tuesday. P.A. On May 6 and 7, French President Emmanuel Macron will receive Chinese President Xi Jinping for a state visit, the first of his European tours since the pandemic. This visit coincides with the 60th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between China and France. Discussions are expected to focus on pressing issues such as conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East. The day promises to be busy. With the contribution of agencies

