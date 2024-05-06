Voter ID has a role to play in free and fair elections | Local elections





I cannot agree with Andy Beckett's condemnation of voter ID (after this week's sordid experiment, see voter ID for what it is: a conservative scam to steal elections , May 3). The basic principle of voter ID is not objectionable: we all agree that Europe has much more sophisticated political systems and much more mature political cultures than Britain, and that voter ID laws are common across Europe. France, Germany, Finland, the Netherlands, Sweden and Italy all require their voters to show ID when voting. Are all these EU members also enemies of democracy? Furthermore, it is difficult to reconcile claims that the progressive vote has been suppressed with the fact that the conservative vote has collapsed and that Labor and left-wing politics in general have been hugely successful in the last week. Clearly, hypothetical fears that the progressive vote would be reduced have simply not borne out in reality. The anecdotes of people being turned away for lack of ID are mostly just a small handful of sleepy Tories like Boris Johnson forgetting their own laws, which does not constitute an election rigging conspiracy. Voter ID is simple to apply and builds confidence in the security of our elections. This clearly works well and should stay.

Robert Frazer

Salford, Lancashire Andy Beckett is right to point out that at least two million Britons have no acceptable voting card. As a candidate in Thursday's local election to retain my seat of Latchford West in Warrington (which I did), I spoke on polling day to a handful of people who were registered to vote but had not the correct photo ID, and so I didn't go. out to vote. Since I only spoke to a small minority of our voters on Election Day, it's difficult to know exactly how many other people were affected. Not everyone is politically engaged enough to plan ahead voting may be a spur of the moment decision, but for each person the right to vote was denied and it will not be part of any official record.

Maureen McLaughlin

Warrington, Cheshire As expected, Marina Hydes' article (Did we really expect the Tory MPs who fought for the voter ID rules to follow them? Don't be ridiculous, May 3) highlights brilliantly highlights a breathtaking but disturbing and infamous reality, and points the finger at the clowns who are hoisted by their own petard. I imagine Boris Johnson and Tom Hunt won't forget their ID cards for the next general election. But taking a step back, I don't see the problem the British have when they carry a national ID card. Most countries in the European Economic Area (Denmark and Ireland are the exceptions) issue national identity cards, which have the advantage for us of being accepted for cross-border travel, a luxury denied to Brexit Britain. Here in France, our national identity card is an absolute identifier; it has more weight than a passport. No one feels like their freedoms are being violated or spied on by the state. If everyone carried such a card in Britain, it would solve the problem of proving voters' identity at polling stations. Carrying it is no more expensive than carrying a bank card. It is obvious.

Nigel Evans

Paris, France Regarding Marina Hydes' article, the Electoral Commission recommended voter identification in 2014.

Peter Bottomley

Worthing, West Sussex Do you have an opinion on anything you read in the Guardian today? Please E-mail send us your letter and it will be considered for publication in our letters section.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theguardian.com/politics/article/2024/may/06/voter-id-has-a-role-to-play-in-free-and-fair-elections The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos