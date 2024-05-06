US envoy meets Pakistani opposition parliamentary leader, key aide to Imran Khan





Major Pakistani coalition partner opposes privatization of national airline ahead of IMF talks

KARACHI: The Pakistan People's Party (PPP), one of the coalition partners in the Pakistani government, said on Monday that it would resist the privatization of the country's national airline and other state entities, regardless of whatever its potential impact on the government's negotiations with the International Monetary Fund. (IMF) this month for a new bailout program.

Pakistan finalized a short-term $3 billion IMF program last month that averted a sovereign default, but Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's government has stressed the need for a new, longer-term program term.

An IMF mission is expected to visit Pakistan in mid-May to discuss the next budget, policies and reforms under a possible new program. Pakistan's financial year runs from July to June and its fiscal 2025 budget, the first of the new Sharif government, is due by June 30.

Pakistani Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb said on Monday he hoped the Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) project and other privatization deals would cross the finish line by early July.

The IMF is not part of our ten points, the IMF is not part of our manifesto, said Senator Taj Haider, a senior PPP leader, when asked if his party had assessed the repercussions of its opposition to the government's privatization process.

Those who are slaves to the IMF should be worried. We must stand on our own two feet and not look to strangers.

The PPP, whose co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari is currently the President of Pakistan, has formed a three-member committee to engage with the government on privatization issues.

Haider said his party had already proposed to the government to hand over the Pakistan steel plant to the Sindh government, which had the capacity to manage it, while the PIA should be managed under a public-private partnership (PPP) .

Government entities, including PIA and steel mills, should not be privatized as they would sell off their valuable properties and not make them sustainable as we have seen in the past, he said.

No privatization has succeeded, and no public-private partnership (PPP) has failed.

In the past, Haider explained, privatization campaigns failed because the process was aimed solely at selling public property.

The PIA problem is the result of poor management, he said. If other airlines are making profits, why can't PIA?

Speaking at a conference in Islamabad on Monday, Finance Minister Aurangzeb outlined reforms planned under a new deal with the IMF, saying the government needed to broaden its tax base and increase the tax-to-GDP ratio .

And the third is the SOE [state-owned enterprises] reform, Aurangzeb said. Our Prime Minister has been very clear that the government has no business being in business. We must do it and we will accelerate the privatization program.

Hidayatullah Khan, president of a PIA employees' union, lamented that private airlines were allotted many of PIA's domestic routes, while the national airline's planes were left behind.

If PIA does not make profits, it is a problem of management, whose policies have destroyed the airline, Khan said, adding that airline employees would stage protests in Karachi and Islamabad to stop privatization of the airline Aerial.

Ali Khizar, an Islamabad-based financial and development consultant, said privatization of the PIA was not the IMF's main concern.

The IMF has been advocating privatization for some time, including that of PIA, but its main concerns are raising taxes and reducing duplicate spending, Khizar told Arab News.

Although privatization will not affect negotiations with the IMF much, I believe that PIA should indeed be privatized.

Last week, Pakistan pushed back the deadline for companies to express interest in purchasing PIAs to May 18, a day ahead of the original deadline. The privatization commission says 10 companies have already expressed interest.

The Pakistani government previously announced that it would acquire a stake of between 51 and 100 percent in the loss-making airline.

Divesting the national carrier is a move that previous elected governments have avoided because it risks being highly unpopular, but progress on privatization is essential to help cash-strapped Pakistan continue its financing negotiations with the IMF.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.arabnews.com/node/2505686 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos