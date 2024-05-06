Trump fined for violating silence order during New York criminal trialExBulletin





Former President Donald Trump attends his trial in Manhattan Criminal Court on May 2. The judge in the case heard arguments related to the prosecution's request to fine Trump for violating a silence order in the case. Getty Images .

Former President Donald Trump was found in contempt of court and fined $1,000 for violating a silence order to protect witnesses and jurors during his criminal trial in Manhattan.

While issuing his order from the bench, New York Judge Juan Merchan warned Trump that if the violations continued, he would put him in jail, an unprecedented consequence for a former president and presumptive GOP nominee.

Merchan said the maximum penalty of $1,000 per offense “does not have a deterrent effect,” allowing him to consider jail time as a penalty. He noted that “taking this action would disrupt these procedures.”

Merchan said he worries about the court officers, Secret Service and various other personnel who would be needed for such a measure, “but at the end of the day, I have a job to do.”

Trump sat on the bench with his arms crossed, with his son Eric Trump in the room, as the judge issued his order.

“As this is now the tenth time that this Court has found a defendant in criminal contempt, spanning three separate motions, it is evident that monetary fines have not and will not be sufficient to deter the defendant from violating lawful orders of this Court,” Merchan said in his lawsuit. written order.

Merchan fined Trump for only one of four alleged violations brought by the prosecution for a statement claiming the jury was “95% Democratic.”

What do prosecutors say Trump did?

Prosecutors in Trump's criminal trial last week asked Merchan to fine him $US4,000 ($1,000) for each of four filings for violating the order and hold Trump in contempt of court a second time . Mercan heard arguments on the violation at a May 2 hearing.

Prosecutors discussed comments Trump made in various media outlets, including a podcast, local interviews and during media appearances. In one case, the prosecution pointed out that Trump called National Enquirer David Pecker's testimony “pleasant,” arguing that it could serve as a reminder to future witnesses that the former president was watching and was willing to comment.

As for Trump's comment that “95% of the jurors are all Democrats,” prosecutors argued that this “amplifies and creates an air of threat.” The other two allegations included comments about Trump's former lawyer, Michael Cohen, being a future witness.

Last week, Trump was ordered to pay $9,000 and remove seven incriminating posts from his Truth Social account, as well as two posts from his campaign website that Merchan said violated the gag order. Merchan warned in that ruling that the court “will not tolerate continued willful violations of its lawful orders and if necessary and appropriate in the circumstances it will impose a term of imprisonment.” In other words, he reminded Trump that prison is a punishment option.

Weeks before the trial began, Merchan issued a gag order against Trump that specifically prohibits him from making or directing others to make public statements about potential jurors, court personnel or members of their family.

Trump, the presumptive 2024 GOP presidential nominee, is charged with 34 counts of falsifying business records with intent to commit other crimes before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to all accusations. The jury has already heard from several witnesses, including Pecker, a former publisher of the National Enquirer, Gary Farro, a banker at First Republic Bank, Rhona Graff, a longtime executive assistant to Trump, and attorney Keith Davidson, who represented two women in center of the trial.

On May 2, Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, claimed that Trump continued to speak out in self-defense and also in defense of his candidacy for president.

“He can’t keep saying no comments when he’s running for president,” Blanche said.

Trump challenged the gag order, including an unsuccessful attempt to delay the trial while he fought it. An appeals court judge's decision to uphold the silence order came less than a week before jury selection was set to begin.

Trump argued that the order unconstitutionally limited his political speech as he campaigns to become the next president. In the ruling that established the silence, Merchan rejected Trump's assertion that his statements “constitute fundamental political speech.”

The current gag order does not cover Merchan or District Attorney Alvin Bragg. Both were also victims of the former president's anger.

