Musrenbangnas 2024, Jokowi: Central-regional synchronization of key development





Jakarta, Beritasatu.com – President Joko Widodo or Jokowi revealed the importance of synchronization and coordination between the central and regional governments in implementing development programs. He conveyed this in his speech at the 2024 National Development Planning Conference (Musrenbangnas), at the Jakarta Convention Center (JCC), Jakarta, Monday (6/5/2024). Jokowi said the central and regional governments each have a government work plan (RKP). However, he considers that currently the synchronization of central and regional programs is not optimal. “We already have a medium-term development plan and every year we also have a government work plan or RKP. However, what is not yet synchronized with the big plan we have is what is not is not yet. Therefore, synchronization is key,” he explained. The former mayor of Solo stressed the importance of ensuring that central and regional development plans go hand in hand. Jokowi then gave an example of infrastructure development that was out of sync between dam construction and irrigation. “In building the port, the port was built by the Ministry of Transportation, but the road should be in the area leading to the port, even if it is only short, maybe only 5 km, 4 km, it is not It's not under construction. that’s called being out of sync, not in rhythm,” he said. Apart from this, Jokowi also highlighted global challenges that affect economic growth. He also explained that a number of countries were on the verge of recession. He stressed the need to be prudent in budgetary management by paying attention to the scale of priorities. “We really need to be careful in managing our tax affairs, in managing our budget careful“We really need to be careful, not let even a rupee slip away from the plans we have made and really pay attention to the scale of priorities,” he stressed. Furthermore, Jokowi also stressed the importance of ensuring that development programs are focused on results that benefit the people. He then gave an example of the discovery that stunting funds were used to build fences for community health centers. “This means that the APBD, the APBN really have visible benefits because they are spot on. Don't let me see that there is a budget for stunting, it is given to the health centers community health centers so that they become community health center fences, there is, don't say there isn't, there is There is nothing to do with stunting and. fences,” he concluded. On this occasion, Jokowi was accompanied by Vice President Ma'ruf Amin and several ministers from the Indonesian Advanced Cabinet, including Coordinating Minister for Human Development and Culture (Menko PMK) Muhadjir Effendy, Minister of National Development Planning ( PPN)/chief of Bappenas. Suharso Monoarfa, Minister of Interior Tito Karnavian, Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung and Acting Governor (Pj) of DKI Jakarta Heru Budi Hartono.

