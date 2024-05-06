Israel bans Al Jazeera: what does it mean and what will happen next? | Israel's War on Gaza News





Israel's cabinet voted unanimously on Sunday to shut down Al Jazeera in the country, immediately ordering its offices to close and the company's broadcasts to be banned.

The decision was announced by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on X. Hours later, Israeli Communications Minister Shlomo Karhi published images on by police, raiding the Al Jazeera office in East Jerusalem and confiscating the channels' equipment.

Here's everything you need to know about Israel's ban on Al Jazeera and how it could affect reporting on the war in Gaza and beyond.

Why did Israel close Al Jazeera?

This closure comes a month after the Israeli parliament, the Knesset, adopted a law on April 1 authorizing Israel to temporarily close foreign media, including Al Jazeera, if it considers them a security threat.

In a previously recorded report, Al Jazeera's Imran Khan, speaking live from occupied East Jerusalem, explained the terms of the law in more detail. According to the law, the Al Jazeera website is prohibited in Israel, including anything that allows entry or access to the website, even necessary passwords, whether paid or not, and whether stored on Israeli servers or outside Israel. , Khan added.

Additionally, the Al Jazeera television channel is completely banned in Israel, he explained. In the country, cable operators now display a message saying the channel is banned from broadcasting, although in East Jerusalem some people told Al Jazeera they could still access the channel on television Monday after- noon.

Khan added that the internet service provider that hosts aljazeera.net also risks being fined if it hosts the website.

Akiva Eldar, a political analyst and contributor to the Israeli newspaper Haaretz, told Al Jazeera that the closure is a very populist measure aimed at feeding the beast of public opinion, which is very disappointed by the government's conduct in Gaza and on the international scene. . adding that it is also to please the partners of the radical right. Netanyahu's government relies on the support of a group of far-right parties and leaders, many of whom, such as Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, hold key positions in the within government.

Karhis' office said Al Jazeera would be closed for 45 days and the closure could be renewed, in accordance with the law passed on April 1.

When the law was passed, Netanyahu said he would immediately act in accordance with it to shut down Al Jazeera's operations. However, the timing of the closure, a month later, coincides with crucial negotiations between Israel and Hamas over the war, brokered by Egypt and Qatar, where Al Jazeera is headquartered.

Al Jazeera has been targeted by Israel before: Netanyahu threatened to close its Jerusalem bureau in 2017, and an Israeli missile destroyed the building housing the TV station's Gaza office in 2021. Many Al Jazeera journalists Jazeera and, in several cases, their families have been killed in Israeli shooting or bombing, including during the current war in Gaza.

What was Al Jazeera's reaction?

On Sunday, Al Jazeera issued a statement condemning the shutdown, calling it a criminal act and warning that Israel's suppression of press freedom is contrary to international and humanitarian law.

Israel closes Al Jazeera offices. pic.twitter.com/8gLPtzOu4P

Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) May 5, 2024

The statement further said that Al Jazeera will continue to provide news to a global audience.

What will the ban mean for Al Jazeeras reporting?

Al Jazeeras correspondents can no longer report from Israel, including occupied East Jerusalem. Indeed, the main office in West Jerusalem and that in occupied East Jerusalem were closed and equipment was confiscated.

Karhi said the equipment he ordered confiscated included editing and routing equipment, cameras, microphones, servers and laptops, as well as wireless transmission equipment and some cell phones.

In the pre-recorded report, Al Jazeeras Khan added that Israel also bans any device used to deliver content. This includes my cell phone. If I use this to collect information, the Israelis can just confiscate it.

Although it is unclear how the closure will affect the reporting of Al Jazeera correspondents who are in Gaza or the occupied West Bank, access to both Palestinian regions is largely controlled by Israel. Al Jazeera has called previous attacks on its journalists and offices attempts to target its journalism and prevent it from reporting on Israeli aggression against Palestinians, including during the current war.

Why is this important?

Since the start of the war on October 7, Israel has largely blocked the entry of foreign journalists into Gaza.

That means Al Jazeeras correspondents in Gaza were among the few from a major international media organization to bring the deadly Israeli bombings and killings in the Palestinian enclave to a global audience.

In February, more than 50 international journalists signed an open letter to Egyptian and Israeli authorities calling for free and unhindered access to Gaza for all foreign media.

What are the reactions to the Al Jazeera ban?

Israel prides itself on being a democracy and I think the idea that it could just shut down an international broadcaster of considerable reputation and history is atrocious, Tim Dawson of the International Federation of Journalists said in an interview with Al Jazeera . Unfortunately, this is part of a long series of actions taken by the Israeli government to try to prevent free media coverage of this conflict.

The Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights condemned this closure in a message on Sunday.

We regret the cabinet's decision to close Al Jazeera in Israel. Free and independent media are essential to ensure transparency and accountability. Today, this is even more true given the tight restrictions on reporting from Gaza. Freedom of expression is an essential human right. We urge the government to reverse the ban

UN Human Rights (@UNHumanRights) May 5, 2024

Greek economist and former finance minister Yanis Varoufakis posted on X on Monday, condemning the closure. Israel's banning of Al Jazeera is one aspect of its war on the truth. It aims to prevent Israelis from knowing what is happening in Gaza, he wrote.

Israel's banning of Al Jazeera is one aspect of its War on the Truth. It aims to prevent Israelis from knowing that what is happening in Gaza, in their name, is not self-defense but total massacre. A pogrom of industrial strength. Genocide. The West's determination to help & pic.twitter.com/or2axn5T4V

Yanis Varoufakis (@yanisvaroufakis) May 6, 2024

On killed.

This is why Israel is closing Al Jazeera. They don't want us to see what they are going to do to Rafah, the last refuge of Palestinians in Gaza. https://t.co/6koZTp0dQf

Assal Rad (@AssalRad) May 6, 2024

Diane Abbott, a British parliamentarian, also condemned the closure in a message on Monday.

Israel closes Al Jazeera television channel. Desperate to hide the genocide in Gaza.#FreePalestine pic.twitter.com/mwceTtjhR1

Diane Abbott MP (@HackneyAbbott) May 6, 2024

And after?

Eldar, who spoke to Al Jazeera from Tel Aviv, said this was, I fear, not the final step.

He added that other news outlets could also face closure by the Israeli government. We know that there are ministers, including that of Communications, who are turning to other networks, including Israeli channels, which do not satisfy the government.

In November, Karhi, the communications minister, threatened Eldar's newspaper, Haaretz, with sanctions for its critical coverage of Israel's war on Gaza.

Eldar also added that he expected the law used by the Netanyahu government to shut down Al Jazeera to be challenged in court.

Al Jazeera also called on media freedom and human rights organizations to condemn the closure and is currently evaluating how to proceed. The statement released by the media network on Sunday said it will use all available legal avenues to protect both its rights and those of journalists.

