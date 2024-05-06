Macron puts trade and Ukraine at the top of his priorities as China's Xi opens EU visit to France

PARIS — French President Emmanuel Macron held talks with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Monday, focusing on trade disputes, including the lifting of immediate tariff threats on Cognac exports and diplomatic efforts related to Ukraine.

Xi was in France for a two-day state visit to open his European tour.

Speaking alongside Xi after their meeting at the Elysée, Macron said France hoped China's influence over Moscow would help Russia end the war in Ukraine.

We welcome the commitment of Chinese authorities to refrain from selling arms or aid and to strictly control sales of products and technologies that can be used for civilian and military purposes, Macron said.

China claims its neutrality in the war.

History has proven time and again that any conflict can ultimately only be resolved through negotiation, Xi said. We call on all parties to resume contact and dialogue.

Russian President Vladimir Putin recently announced plans to visit China this month.

Last year, Macron called on Xi to bring Russia to its senses, but the call was followed by no apparent action from Beijing.

The two leaders also expressed concerns about the situation in the Middle East, where Macron said France and China shared the same objectives, “namely achieving an immediate ceasefire to release the hostages, protect the populations, facilitate the delivery of humanitarian aid, encourage regional de-escalation and reopen a political perspective.

Xi called the war between Israel and Hamas a tragedy that constitutes a test of human conscience.

“The international community must do something. We call for an immediate, comprehensive and lasting ceasefire in Gaza,” he said.

Additionally, Xi expressed China's willingness to work with France “to use the Paris Olympics as an opportunity to advocate for a global ceasefire and cessation of war.” during the Games.

Macron pleads for the Paris Games to be a diplomatic moment of peace and respect for the Olympic Truce.

Trade issues were also at the top of the agenda, with Macron denouncing China's trade practices that increase protections and subsidies.

Macron thanked Xi for his openness on the interim measures against French cognac. » The remark came after China opened an anti-dumping investigation into cognac and other European spirits earlier this year.

A senior French diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive discussions, said Xi had agreed not to implement tariffs in the short term pending further investigation.

French gifts to the Chinese president on Monday included bottles of luxury cognac.

France hopes to be able to continue exporting its products, notably brandy and cosmetics, to the Chinese market.

Earlier, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen joined the two leaders for a meeting aimed at addressing the European Union's broader concerns.

The EU launched an investigation into Chinese subsidies last year and could impose tariffs on electric vehicles exported from China. The 27-member bloc opened another investigation into Chinese wind turbine makers last month.

For trade to be fair, access to both markets must be reciprocal, von der Leyen said after the meeting. Our market is and remains open to fair competition and investment, but it is not good for Europe if it undermines our security and makes us vulnerable.

She said Europe would not hesitate to make the difficult decisions necessary to protect its economy and security.

The discussions are expected to be closely followed from Washington, a month before US President Joe Biden's expected state visit to France.

Xi's European trip, the first in five years, aims to rebuild relations at a time of global tensions. After France, he will go to Serbia and Hungary.

Xi's visit marks the 60th anniversary of diplomatic relations between France and China and follows Macron's trip to China in April 2023. Macron sparked controversy during that trip when he said France would not follow blindly the United States by getting involved in crises that did not concern it. , apparently referring to China's demands for unification with Taiwan.

Several groups, including the International Campaign for Tibet and the French Human Rights League, have urged Macron to put human rights issues at the heart of his talks with Xi. Protesters demonstrated in Paris upon Xi's arrival on Sunday, calling for a free Tibet.

Amnesty International called on Macron to demand the release of Uyghur economics professor Ilham Tohti, imprisoned for life in China in 2014 for promoting separatism, as well as other imprisoned activists.

On Monday, media watchdog Reporters Without Borders staged a protest outside the Arc de Triomphe to denounce Xi's visit, calling the Chinese president one of the biggest predators of press freedom. The group says 119 journalists are imprisoned in the country.

Macron said in an interview published on Sunday that he would raise human rights concerns. He did not mention the issue in his public comments Monday.

The second day of the visit is more personal. Macron invited Xi to visit the Col du Tourmalet in the Pyrenees, where the French leader spent time as a child to see his grandmother. The trip is intended as a reciprocal gesture after Xi took Macron last year to the governor's residence of Guangdong province, where his father once lived.

___

Barbara Surk in Nice, Angela Charlton in Paris and Ting Fu in Washington contributed to this story.