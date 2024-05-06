Judge finds Donald Trump in contempt for 10th time following silence order, threatens jail time





CNN-

Judge Juan Merchan found former President Donald Trump in contempt for violating the silence order during his secret trial for the 10th time and said he would consider prison time in the future.

Going forward, this court will have to consider a prison sentence, Mercan said Monday.

Mr. Trump, it's important that you understand, the last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are the former president of the United States and perhaps also the next president, Merchan said.

The magnitude of this decision is not lost on me, but ultimately I have a job to do, the judge added. Although I do not wish to impose prison time, I want you to understand that I will do so if necessary and appropriate.

Merchan fined Trump $1,000 for the violation and ordered him to pay the fine by the close of business Friday. Last week, the judge fined Trump $9,000 for nine prior violations of the judge's silence order.

Violations of the silence order are punishable by a fine of up to $1,000, imprisonment of up to 30 days, or both.

The silence order prevents the defendant from speaking about potential witnesses and most people present or associated with the court or the New York District Attorney's office.

The contempt order comes several weeks after Trump's secret trial in New York. Prosecutors charged Trump with 34 counts of falsifying business records for allegedly hiding how Michael Cohen was reimbursed for paying $130,000 to adult film actress Stormy Daniels to silence her before the 2016 election. Trump has pleaded not guilty to the charges and denied the affair.

In a statement, Trump campaign spokesman Steven Cheung called the silence order unconstitutional and un-American and criticized the judge and his decision.

President Trump did not violate this erroneous executive order by a partisan operative, he said. Threatening to jail the 45th President of the United States and leading 2024 presidential candidate for exercising his First Amendment rights is a third-world authoritarian tactic typical of Twisted Joe Biden and his comrades .

CNN legal analyst Karen Friedman Agnifilo says Merchan has options that don't involve putting Trump in jail. For example, it could begin with a short period of detention at the courthouse.

He has several options: for example, he could detain him for a few hours. There is a holding cell behind the courtroom, she explained.

He could keep it for the day. He could host her over lunch. He could do it like this, as a gradual step toward his overnight placement.

The contempt ruling issued Monday found that Trump violated the silence order for his comments about the makeup of the jury in the case.

Trump's comments came in an April 22 interview with a program called Just the News No Noise on Real Americas Voice. You know [the judge is] rushing the trial like crazy. No one has ever seen anything happen like this. This jury was chosen very quickly, 95% Democrats. The areas are mostly all Democratic. You consider it a purely Democratic area. It's a very unfair situation, I can tell you that, Trump said.

In a written ruling, the judge said the comments violated the silence.

The defendant violated the order by making public statements about the jury and how it was selected, Merchan wrote. In doing so, the accused not only called into question the integrity, and therefore the legitimacy of these procedures, but once again raised the specter of fear for the safety of the jurors and their loved ones.

The decision also specifies the possibility of a prison sentence in the future.

(Because this is now the tenth time that this Court has found Defendant in criminal contempt, spanning three separate motions, it is apparent that monetary fines have not and will not be sufficient to deter Defendant from violating lawful orders of this court, Merchan wrote. WHEREFORE, the defendant is hereby put on notice that, if appropriate and justified, any future violation of his lawful orders will be punishable by imprisonment.

Prosecutors had alleged that Trump violated the silence order four times, including once about the jury, once about David Pecker and twice about Michael Cohen. The judge ruled that the other three comments did not violate the order.

In the circumstances of this case, this Court cannot conclude beyond a reasonable doubt that the statement in question constituted a veiled threat to Mr. Pecker or to other witnesses, the judge ruled.

This story has been updated with additional details.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/05/06/politics/merchan-trump-gag-order-contempt/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos