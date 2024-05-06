PM Modi reacts to viral meme





New Delhi: It was Narendra Modi versus Mamata Banerjee again, in identical memes that showed them dancing. What made the difference was the reaction. As Bengal police launched a hunt for the designer – and garnered much scorn from netizens – Prime Minister Modi applauded the “creativity” and said he “loved” seeing himself dance. “Like all of you, I also loved seeing myself dance. Such creativity in the middle of an election season is truly a delight!” he posted, retweeting the meme that depicted him shaking a leg to a popular Bengali number. Like all of you, I also loved seeing myself dance. Such creativity in the middle of an election season is truly a delight! #PollHumorhttps://t.co/QNxB6KUQ3R Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 6, 2024 The meme on Ms Banerjee, which showed her dancing to her own speech, sparked a strong reaction from the Bengal Police. “You are requested to immediately disclose your identity, including your name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you will be liable to face legal action under 42 CrPC,” read a message from the police. Calcutta in response to the tweet. The reaction on social media was stronger, with most people censoring the police. Many said that Prime Minister Modi did not respond to the many jokes, caricatures and memes about him during this election season. The meme about PM Modi had a caption that read, “Posting this video because I know 'THE DICTATOR' isn't going to get me arrested for this.” For decades, elections in India have been accompanied by laugh riots as cartoonists, starting with RK Laxman, mocked political leaders and the common man. In the age of social media, they have been replaced by cartoons and memes, which have led to crackdowns from time to time. In recent years, many people have faced legal action across the country for posting content on leaders, including Shiv Sena founder Bal Thackeray and former Tamil Nadu chief minister J Jayalalithaa. In Bengal, it began in 2012, when a professor at Kolkata's Jadavpur Premier University, Ambikesh Mahapatra, was arrested for allegedly forwarding an email containing a caricature of Ms Banerjee. In 2019, a member of the BJP's youth wing was arrested for posting a morphed photo of Ms Banerjee on Facebook. In 2022, a 29-year-old YouTuber was arrested in Nadia district for allegedly creating memes about the chief minister. Calling the memes “derogatory,” police said the complaint names seven other content creators.

