



As Pakistan continues to face a major economic crisis, Kissan Ittehad Pakistan has announced that thousands of farmers will take part in a nationwide protest against the ongoing wheat crisis. The protests are scheduled to take place on May 10 and will start from Multan.

The reason behind this protest is the fact that wheat prices have fallen in the Pakistani market and have fallen below the support price of PKR 3,900 per 40 kg. The crisis has pushed farmers to resort to protests which took place in Lahore and several other Pakistani cities last month.

In response to this, the government launched a crackdown on the protests and arrested several farmers who participated in them. It is important to note that the reason behind this wheat crisis is a mega-scam that took place when Pakistan was ruled by a caretaker regime. Here is an overview of what the scam is about:

What is the wheat import scam?

In 2023, Pakistan's interim government allowed private commercial entities to begin importing wheat with little or no concern for domestic production. Documents obtained by several media outlets indicate that the ruling regime has allowed the private sector to import wheat worth PKR 330 billion between August 2023 and March 2024.

The permission to import wheat was granted at a time when wheat prices were starting to decline in the international market. Data compiled by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) showed that Pakistan's wheat imports stood at 3.44 million tonnes at an estimated cost of PKR 282.975 billion, equivalent to $1.005 billion , during the period July-March 2023-24. deadline of March 31, 2024.

However, the importation of wheat continued in April 2024, with the government saying it was awaiting the arrival of ships from abroad. Things became complicated after data on the quantity of wheat imported in April was not included in the final figures.

As six ships reached Pakistan on Eid alone, it was found that Pakistan's wheat imports increased by almost 4 million tonnes. This was a major blow to Pakistan's national budget and the country's foreign exchange reserves, at a time when Pakistan was grappling with a historic economic crisis. The caretaker government distributed $1.05 billion in hard-earned foreign exchange during the crisis.

The opposition claimed that the caretaker government continued to import wheat, while the country's foreign exchange was depleting at a historic rate. Additionally, the government's decision to allow the private sector to import more has provided an incentive for middlemen and businesses to continue operating.

The impact

It was alleged that the wheat imported by Pakistan was of substandard quality and did not meet the country's consumption standards. Moreover, the middlemen also imported the products at an extremely lower price and sold them at high prices, thereby making large profits.

The ordeal came at a time when Pakistan's farmers were witnessing bumper wheat production. Due to the massive volume of imports, wheat purchases by the Pakistani government were reduced from 7.8 million tonnes in the last fiscal year to 4.44 million tonnes. This represents a decrease of almost 50 percent compared to last year's figure.

As a result, domestic farmers were left behind. While the government has fixed the minimum support price at PKR 3,900 per 40 kg, due to shortage of demand, farmers are now forced to sell their produce at between PKR 2,800 and PKR 3,000 per 40 kg, Dawn reported . Additionally, the private sector made significant profits before starting to lower prices to compete with already struggling farmers.

The situation sparked anger and resentment among farmers, sparking a nationwide protest. Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) also accused the former caretaker government of corruption for allowing wheat imports, which it did not support with any evidence.

Former Prime Minister Kakar denies any involvement

Amid the chaos, the former Pakistan goalkeeper under whose regime the saga took place has denied any wrongdoing. He even expressed his willingness to join the investigation into the excessive importation of this staple crop.

I will appear before the wheat [inquiry] committee if they summon me, Kakar told local Pakistani journalists on Sunday, Geo News reported. Kakar, now a senator, made it clear that no new laws were introduced to import wheat during his tenure and his government only encouraged the private sector to import the staple crop.

He also noted that the interim regime allowed the private sector to import under the statutory regulatory orders (SROs) which were actually issued during the tenure of the PTI-led government.

The ruling regime is still hesitant to investigate this matter

While the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has vowed to protect the interests of farmers at all costs, reports are emerging that the federal government appears reluctant to thoroughly investigate the scam.

While PML-N sources told Dawn that party chief Nawaz Sharif had asked his brother to “indiscriminately investigate” the matter, the Shehbaz Sharif administration failed to show urgency to do. The government has no such intention (engaging NAB/FIA to probe wheat import scams), Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told Dawn.

One reason for this reluctance is the fact that it was Shebaz who played a key role in appointing Kakar as interim prime minister.

Investigative panel discusses the issue

On Sunday, an inquiry committee, headed by the divisional cabinet secretary, held a meeting on the issue. The committee today worked on verifying data and documents, Information Minister Attaullah Tarar told Dawn. The report is being prepared and has not been presented to anyone,” he added.

Tarar also dismissed reports that Kakar was summoned during the meeting and also dismissed the news of the meeting with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif. The inquiry committee was formed by Shehbaz earlier this week and is headed by Cabinet Secretary Kamran Ali Afzal. The committee is appointed to identify irregularities in wheat import.

While Shehbaz Sharif assured that the decision would be taken based on “farmers' interest”, the slow pace of the government's investigation has made farmers impatient. The situation has become even more complex for the current government to resolve, as it cannot afford the anger of the farmers, who are now supported by the main opposition party, the PTI.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.firstpost.com/world/what-is-the-wheat-import-scam-that-took-pakistan-and-its-farmers-by-storm-13767470.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

