3 statements by President Jokowi during his participation in the 2024 National Musrenbangnas





President Jokowi asked regional governments not to spend their budgets only on meetings and comparative studies. Jokowi stressed that work programs must be results-oriented and bring economic benefits to society. “Don't let the budget be used for too many meetings and too many comparative studies. Regardless, this is the past. This is the future, don't let this happen again,” Jokowi said . The former mayor of Solo reminded that regional budgets provided by the government should not be distributed to government agencies. Jokowi stressed that the distribution of the budget between departments must be given a scale of priority. “The program must be results-oriented, there must be an economic return, it must be targeted. Don't let the budget be distributed to departments. Everything is assigned an unclear priority scale. There is an increase ( of the budget) by 10 percent”, everyone gets 10 percent. It is not clear what the priority is,” Jokowi said. Apart from this, Jokowi emphasized that the programs created must be targeted and strategic, so that the APBN and APBD can be considered to have benefits for society. For example, the budget intended to combat stunting was actually used to build fences at community health centers. “Don’t say there isn’t, there is (this case). Even if it has nothing to do with stunting and pagers,” Jokowi said. “This Musrenbangnas is the screw connecting the central, provincial, district and city (government) agendas, so that everything is in line, everything is paced and focused,” Jokowi added.

