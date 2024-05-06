Judge Merchan finds Trump in contempt again, threatens prison time





The judge overseeing Donald J. Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan on Monday chastised the former president for launching a direct attack on the rule of law, finding him in contempt of court a second time and threatening to imprison him s he kept breaking his gag. order which prohibits him from attacking jurors.

In a moment of remarkable courtroom drama, Judge Juan M. Merchan addressed Mr. Trump personally from the bench, saying that if there were further violations, he could circumvent financial sanctions and put the former president behind bars.

Judge Merchan acknowledged that jailing Mr. Trump was the last thing he wanted to do, but explained that it was his responsibility to protect the dignity of the justice system.

The judge said he understood the magnitude of such a decision and that jailing Mr. Trump would only be a last resort. He noted: You are the former president of the United States, and perhaps the next president as well.

As the judge delivered his warning and fined him $1,000, Mr. Trump looked him straight in the eye, blinking but not reacting, and after the remarks ended, the former president shook his head.

It was the second time in two weeks that Mr. Trump was punished for violating the silence order, which also bars him from attacking prosecutors, witnesses and others. Among the violations Mr. Trump was accused of, Judge Merchan took those involving the jury very seriously.

The violation for which he was sanctioned on Monday stems from an incident on April 22, when Mr. Trump made disparaging remarks about jurors during a telephone interview with far-right media outlet Real Americas Voice. The jury, he said, was chosen so quickly and was overwhelmingly made up of Democrats, adding, “It’s a very unfair situation.”

Prosecutors from the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, who filed charges against Mr. Trump for falsifying records to cover up a sex scandal, argued that Mr. Trump had committed a total of four new violations of the order. But Judge Merchan concluded that only the incident in which Mr. Trump attacked the jury constituted a violation.

The accused not only called into question the integrity, and therefore the legitimacy of these proceedings, but once again raised the specter of fear for the safety of the jurors and their loved ones, wrote Judge Merchan in his order holding Mr. Trump for contempt.

The order came less than a week after Judge Merchan issued a separate ruling fining Mr. Trump $9,000 for nine prior violations. In that ruling, the judge said he did not have the authority to impose heavier fines on the billionaire former president and warned that continued disobedience could send him to prison.

Although Mr. Trump's comments to Real Americas Voice came before the judge issued his first contempt order and initially warned Mr. Trump of prison time, Judge Merchan appeared exasperated by the continued violations. On Monday, he issued a more explicit and harsher warning, virtually imploring the former president to stop attacking the jury.

The last thing I want to do is put you in jail, Judge Merchan said, quickly adding: But at the end of the day, I have a job to do.

Together, the two contempt rulings are the latest reminder of the extraordinary efforts by the judges to prevent Mr. Trump from preying on participants in his various legal entanglements.

Last year, a Manhattan judge overseeing Mr. Trump's civil fraud trial fined the former president $15,000 for violating a hush-hush order. The former president is also under silence in a federal case in Washington, in which he was accused of plotting to overturn the 2020 election, but has not yet been charged with violating it .

Mr. Trump has in various ways resisted the constraints of Judge Mercans' order, which was first put in place in March and then expanded several days later.

On Thursday, for example, one of his lawyers, Susan Necheles, asked Judge Merchan to evaluate a stack of articles that Mr. Trump had wanted to publish online about the case.

Ms. Necheles expressed concern that the articles might violate the silence order because they mentioned the names of witnesses, but Justice Merchan declined to rule in advance on whether Mr. Trump could publish them. He warned Ms Necheles: When in doubt, stay away.

That same afternoon, as the court gave up its day, Mr. Trump falsely told reporters that silence would prevent him from testifying in his own defense at trial. On Friday morning, Judge Merchan took a moment to publicly correct the former president, telling him that the order in no way prevents you from testifying.

