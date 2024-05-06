PM Modi delighted over his fake video amid row over similar meme on Mamata Banerjee





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday shared a fake video on his X account, showing him walking and dancing on a stage. The video came soon after a similar video featuring West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led to notices being issued to X users who shared the clips. PM Modi shared a post from user Sharing the post and video, PM Modi said, “Like all of you, I also loved seeing myself dancing. Such creativity in the midst of election season is truly a delight.” The original video shows American rapper Lil Yachty making his entrance on stage. The video, which was posted to YouTube on June 21, 2022, became a popular meme template with people using Sora AI to replace Lil Yachty with renowned figures including Hitler and DC supervillain Joker. Here is the original video: Earlier today, two X users had shared a similar parody video of Mamata Banerjee on their handlesfollowing which they received notices from the Cyber ​​Crime Branch of the Kolkata Police under Section 149 of the CrPC (Prevention of Cognizable Offences). In response to user posts, Kolkata Police said, “You are requested to immediately disclose your identity, including your name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you will be liable to face legal action under 42 CrPC. » However, the police later deleted their response to these messages. Despite police advice, the video was widely shared on social media. BJP EXHIBITS IN MAMATA BANERJEE BJP IT cell chief Amit Malviya reacted to the Kolkata Police notice and said, “Relax @KolkataPolice – You have other more pressing issues to resolve, rather than taking action like Mamata Banerjee's doormat. For example, TMC workers attack women across Kolkata for political activities. opinions different from those of the ruling party or, even worse, they hung obscene posters ridiculing the Prime Minister in the greater Calcutta area… What did you do about them? Mamata didi ji it's called taking a pill to relax, you also take it sometimes, you are still angry, why did the kids make you dance, you will put them in jail. How cool of you!! Sorry to say this, but you're too uptight, rigid and uncool. https://t.co/duaS2WBNu7

Kangana Ranaut (Modi Ka Parivar) (@KanganaTeam) May 6, 2024 Kangana Ranaut, BJP candidate for Mandi Lok Sabha seat in Himachal Pradesh, said, “Mamta didi ji, this is called taking a pill to relax, Are you taking it yet, you're still angry, what did the children do to you while dancing, you're the one who put them in jail. (You also take a pill to relax, you're still angry. Some kids made your dance video and you're trying to put them in jail). How cool of you!! Sorry to say it but you're too tense, rigid and uncool.” Published by: Rishabh Sharma Published on: May 6, 2024

