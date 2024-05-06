President Jokowi stresses need for breakthrough amid shortage of specialist doctors





JAKARTA, investor.id – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) stressed that a breakthrough is needed to address the lack of doctors and medical specialists in Indonesia. This advancement is important because meeting the need for specialist doctors will support Indonesia's demographic bonus, which is expected to occur in the next 10 to 15 years. During the inauguration of the main training program for specialist doctors in organizing university hospitals (RSP-PU) at RSAB Harapan Kita, Jakarta, Monday, President Jokowi said that when the demographic bonus is realized, Indonesia will have 68 % of productive population. age. Also read: Bukit Asam (PTBA) and Adaro (ADRO) in turn “But 68 percent of the population of productive age will be useless if their health is not good. “Therefore, we really need to prepare and plan for this (demographic bonus),” President Jokowi was quoted as saying by Antara, Monday (6/5/2024). Faced with the lack of doctors and medical specialists in Indonesia, the president stressed that progress was needed, including mobilizing 24 medical faculties in Indonesia and 420 public hospitals to train more doctors. The reason is that Indonesia is only capable of producing 2,700 specialist doctors per year while the current need reaches 29,000 specialist doctors. “This means that (the number of specialist doctors) is very low. Furthermore, the distribution is unequal. On average, specialist doctors are found in Java and cities, 59% of specialist doctors are concentrated on the island of Java. So there has to be a breakthrough. “We must have the courage to start,” he said. Also Read: Stable Economy Makes Electric Vehicle Industry Capable of Growing Jokowi also explained that the ratio of doctors in Indonesia is still around 0.47 per 1,000 people, while the World Health Organization (WHO) states that each country has a ratio of doctors of 1 per 1,000 , so that one doctor in a country serves 1,000 people. With the current achievement of the doctor ratio, Indonesia ranks 147th in the world. “(This ranking) is very low. In ASEAN, we are ranked ninth, which means we are in the top three, but starting from the bottom. “It’s a problem with the numbers that we have to reveal as they are,” he said. Editor: Indah Handayani

([email protected])



LIVE BROADCAST

Watch news shows and analysis of economics, finance and capital markets on IDTV Get curated current news on economics, finance and capital markets by joining the Telegram channel “Official Investor.ID”. More practical, faster and interactive. How to click on the link https://t.me/+oCMJPFzpWeg0OGZl, then join us. First you need to install the Telegram application on your cell phone. Read other news on GOOGLE NEWS

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://investor.id/national/360897/presiden-jokowi-tegaskan-perlu-terobosansoal-kekurangan-dokter-spesialis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos