Politics
Turkey launches new airstrikes in Iraq as Erdogan renews offensive threats
ANKARA Turkey has launched new air strikes against the positions of Kurdish militants in northern Iraq, the Turkish Defense Ministry announced on Monday, as Ankara increases threats of a new military operation in the region.
Turkey's Defense Ministry said 16 members of the banned Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK) were killed in strikes in the Hakurk, Metina and Gara regions of northern Iraq.
Based in Iraqi Kurdistan, the PKK has fought for Kurdish autonomy in Turkey since 1984 and is considered a terrorist organization by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
A video shared on the ministry's X account showed an F-16 fighter jet taking off from an unspecified air base and then striking several targets in the area.
Turkey's counterterrorism operations continue at an increasing pace, Defense Minister Yasar Guler said Monday in a speech to the top brass of the Turkish army.
These new strikes come as Ankara renews its threats of a large-scale military offensive in the region. It will not be possible for us to feel safe as long as the PKK finds respite in Iraq and Syria, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Monday in a televised speech after a cabinet meeting in Ankara. We will deal the final blow to the separatist organization, whose room for maneuver is shrinking.
Turkey also accuses the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF), the main ally of the US-led anti-IS coalition in Syria, of with links to the PKK.
Guler also issued a similar warning last week when he criticized an Iraqi Kurdish political party, as well as Iran, for what he described as their lack of action against Kurdish militants.
He said the PKK freely moves, operates and trains its fighters in northern Iraq's Sulaimaniyah province, which borders Iran and is under the control of the Kurdish Patriotic Union of Kurdistan (PUK).
He added that PKK militants had been forced to retreat to southern Iraqi Kurdistan by Turkish military operations in the region, but the Iraqi side had not taken any measures to counter them. So we have to do whatever is necessary and we will do it,” Güler said in a television interview.
Turkey, which has more than a hundred military outposts in northern Iraq, accuses the PUK, one of the two dominant political parties in Iraqi Kurdistan, of cooperating with the PKK.
Turkey has kept its airspace closed to flights to and from Sulaimaniyah International Airport. since April with the aim of increasing pressure on the PUK, led by Bafel Talabani, the son of the late Iraqi President Jalal Talabani.
Iraq's central government designated the PKK a banned organization last month, but stopped short of declaring it a “terrorist organization”, a long-standing demand from Ankara. Guler said coordination between Ankara and Baghdad had strengthened since the decision.
Rare criticism of Iran
Express A rare critic of Iran, Guler also lamented Tehran's lack of action against PKK militants who fled to Iranian territory, although Ankara shares their locations with Tehran.
“We can establish their location through our armed or surveillance drones. We share this information with our Iranian friends. However, the answer they give us is: We checked this place. Nobody is there. It's not It's not a friendly approach, Guler said.
“We frequently express our discomfort and they approach us in a positive manner, but we cannot achieve any results,” he added.
