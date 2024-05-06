PM's jab at ex-ally Naveen Patnaik: 'Odisha needs a chief minister who…'





Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said the days of the BJD government in Odisha were numbered as people wanted a chief minister who understood the culture of the state. Without mentioning BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik by name, PM Modi took a photo of him. the former ally of his party and said, “Odisha needs a chief minister who understands Odia language and culture. The Prime Minister made the sharp remarks at an election rally in Odisha's Berhampur. He is spearheading the BJP's campaign in the state, where the Lok Sabha elections and the assembly elections will be held simultaneously. In his first public meeting in the state in years, Prime Minister Modi blamed the BJD and Congress governments for poverty in resource-rich Odisha, alleging that both parties had looted the state for decades. “In Odisha, it was Congress for around 50 years and BJD for around 25 years. But what happened, everyone saw it. Odisha has fertile land, mineral resources, sea coast , a commercial center like that of Berhampur, culture, heritage and what else There is everything in Odisha So why is it that Odisha is rich but its people are poor… The. answer is that the small BJD leaders have also become owners of the big bungalows,” he said. Prime Minister Modi said his government has consistently provided significant funds to Odisha, far exceeding the allocations given during the erstwhile UPA regime. He also accused the BJD of not using central funds properly. “Modi has never allocated a deficit budget to Odisha. When there was a remote control government of Sonia Gandhi with Manmohan Singh as Prime Minister, they gave Rs 1 lakh crore in 10 years. Modi gave over Rs 3.5 lakh crore. But you know that budget alone will not guarantee the work. The BJD failed to implement and committed corruption. BJD puts on his sticker and takes credit. They couldn’t do anything themselves,” he said. The Prime Minister said the people of Odisha were ready to open the door to the incumbent BJD. Expressing confidence in the BJP's victory, he said a saffron party leader would take oath as chief minister after the election results were announced next month. “June 4 is the expiry date of the BJP government… On June 4, the face of the BJP CM will be announced. On June 10, the inauguration ceremony of the BJP chief minister will be held in Bhubaneswar. Today I am here to invite you all to the inauguration ceremony of the BJP Chief Minister,” PM Modi said. NAVEEN PATNAIK RESPONDS Hitting back at the Prime Minister, Naveen Patnaik said his claim of forming the next government in Odisha was just wishful thinking. “The BJP has been dreaming for several days,” Patnaik joked when his aide VK Pandian asked his opinion on the matter. On his part, Pandian responded to the Prime Minister's assertions thus: “Naveen Patnaik will take oath as the Chief Minister of Odisha for the sixth consecutive time between 11:30 am and 1:30 pm on June 9. » Published by: Devika Bhattacharya Published on: May 6, 2024

