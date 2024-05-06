Former employee claims Trump used his personal account to repay Hush Money





Donald J. Trump's Monday began with a dire warning from Juan M. Merchan, the judge presiding over the former president's criminal trial, threatening to jail him if he continued to flout the gag order.

Judge Merchan said the $10,000 fines imposed so far on Mr Trump do not have a deterrent effect.

The judge said that therefore, in the future, this court will have to consider prison.

That warning preceded a dry description of a $130,000 payment made by Mr. Trump's fixer, Michael D. Cohen, to a porn star to buy her silence about his 2006 one-night stand story This testimony was obtained from two people. employees, one current and one retired, of the Trump Organization.

The former president is accused of falsifying business records to conceal this $130,000 payment. Mr Trump, 77, the first US president to face criminal charges, has denied the accusations and said he did not have sex with the woman Stormy Daniels. If convicted, he faces prison time or probation.

Here are five takeaways from the 12th day of Mr. Trump's trial:

Trump's comments continue to get him in trouble.

Judge Merchan once again found Mr. Trump in contempt for violating his silence order that prohibited attacks on jurors, witnesses, court personnel and others. It was Mr. Trump's tenth violation, and it stemmed from an April 22 interview in which he said the jury came from a purely Democratic area, calling the circumstances very unfair.

Judge Juan M. Merchan told the former president that his comments were an attack on the rule of law. Credit… Ahmed Gaber for the New York Times

That infraction earned him a $1,000 fine, on top of the $9,000 he received last week for nine other violations, a pittance for a billionaire. But Judge Merchan's comments, who called the repeated violations a direct attack on the rule of law, could have a far greater impact.

Judge Merchan said he recognized how disruptive and dramatic the decision to jail Mr. Trump would be, but made clear he would jail him, if necessary.

You are the former president, the judge added, and perhaps the next president.

But, he added, ultimately, I have a job to do.

A chastised Mr. Trump seethes.

As Judge Merchan chastised Mr. Trump, the former president leaned over the defense table and looked at him. When he finished, Mr. Trump shook his head. After the trial, Mr. Trump again called the trial election interference in comments made in the hallway outside the courtroom.

They want to keep me away, Mr. Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, said, adding that he had hoped the trial could end on Monday.

Mr. Trump woke up to Jeffrey S. McConney, the former corporate controller of the Trump Organization, recounting that Mr. Trump had jokingly told him that he had been fired because of a decline in its cash balances. Mr. Trump smiled at the memory.

The jury saw evidence of Michael D. Cohens payments.

Mr. McConney testified about reimbursing Mr. Cohen for his payment to Ms. Daniels. (He ultimately received $420,000, which included a bonus and money to offset taxes, an arrangement described in a handwritten note from Mr. McConney shown to jurors.)

Jeffrey S. McConney testified about 11 invoices that prosecutors say were part of an attempt to hide a secret payment. Credit…Seth Wenig/Associated Press

Paid over a year, the hush money amounted to $35,000 per month. The timeline was painstakingly documented by prosecutors, who showed invoices sent by Mr. Cohen to the Trump Organization and checks written to Mr. Cohen. Mr. Cohen's invoices mention a service contract, which prosecutors say did not exist, but rather was a way to hide the reimbursement.

On Monday, Mr. McConney was asked if he saw such a deal.

I didn't, Mr. McConney replied.

It was boring, but it was important.

Mr. McConney and another witness Deborah Tarasoff, an accounts supervisor at the Trump Organization, both testified about internal machinations aimed at reimbursing Mr. Cohen.

Prosecutors asked them to identify a series of business documents and other forms to authenticate and describe them. After a week that provided a sensational backdrop to the affair, including the 2016 presidential race, and frantic efforts to keep stories of extramarital affairs secret, Monday's testimony was often sleepy.

Notably, Ms. Tarasoff also testified about checks written to Michael Cohen, which related to business records, which prosecutors said had been falsified.

But the work was necessary for prosecutors to have any hope of supporting the case with documents. Yet Mr. Trump appeared unimpressed, keeping his eyes closed for some of that testimony, as he did for much testimony on other days.

The week and weeks to come could get more exciting.

Despite Mr. Trump's blind eye, his trial yielded riveting testimony about tabloid deals, celebrity extortions and life within his inner circle. The rest of the week could get more intense, including a possible appearance from Ms. Daniels.

She will likely attract media attention, motivated by the spectacle of her sitting directly across from Mr. Trump. After eight days of testimony, prosecutors said Monday it would take them about two weeks to complete their case. The defense then has its turn, and closing arguments follow.

After that, the jury will take over.

