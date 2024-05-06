Macron welcomes Chinese commitments to refrain from selling any weapons to Moscow





Glucksmann criticizes the president for rolling out the red carpet in an obsequious manner for a dictator

In a column published in The worldEuropean MP Raphal Glucksmann, fervent defender of the Ughurs cause, calls Emmanuel Macron to be farm facing China. It is not a question of no longer speaking about China or of not receiving Chinese leaders, but it is a question of being firm, of not remaining silent in the face of the crimes committed there or the attacks carried out here, 'assume the balance of powerwrites the head of the PS-Public Place list to Europeans. Raphal Glucksmann criticizes the president for roll out the red carpet in a way obsquisive And dictatorwho supports financially and diplomatically the war led by Russian President Vladimir Putin in Ukraine. Moreover, according to him, China exercises a stranglehold on the manufacturing of products consumed in Europe, in particular in the strategic sectors of the ecological transition (solar, electric vehicles). This blow massive subsidies and of sales loss aiming write off our production capacities in Europe. What did you achieve by ignoring the deportation of the Ughur people, by acting as if millions of human beings were not herded into camps, sterilized, tortured, reduced to slavery?protests the one who headed the Special Commission on foreign interference in the European Parliament. Flattering an authoritarian Empire fundamentally hostile to the interests and principles of our nations brings us nothing and costs us a lot. There is no realism in this position, but narcissism and short-termism. Raphal Glucksmann is a fervent defender of the Ughur cause.

Stéphane Mahé / REUTERS



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.lefigaro.fr/international/en-direct-visite-de-xi-jinping-en-france-la-guerre-en-ukraine-et-le-commerce-au-menu-des-discussions-20240506 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos