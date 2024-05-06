I Bought Trumps Bible, A Blasphemous, Sticky Nightmare | Donald Trump





There was a time, not long ago, when Donald Trump didn't seem very familiar with the Bible.

When he first ran for the nomination of the very Christian Republican Party, Trump was incapable of quoting a single Bible verse. At the start of his 2016 presidential campaign, he called the Eucharist a “little cracker.” On a later visit to the church, while attempting to prove his religious credentials, he put cash in a plate intended to hold communion.

How times have changed.

Every American needs a Bible in their home, and I have several. It's my favorite book, Trump said in March, in a video posted on Truth Social. I am proud to endorse and encourage you to get this Bible. We need to make America pray again.

In the video, Trump, who has a long history of endorsing and selling things, holds the God Bless the USA Bible, a patriotic version of the sacred text that Trump is now selling for $59.99.

I want a lot of people to have it, Trump continued. You must have it for your heart and for your soul.

Well, who am I to challenge a former president who only served one term and was impeached twice, and is currently on trial for paying money on the sly to a porn star . I bought it.

Buying something from Donald Trump has many dangers. Trump is known for not following through on trade deals: in the run-up to the 2016 election, hundreds of people, including lawyers, carpenters, and painters, came forward to accuse Trump of not paying them for their work .

Photograph: Adam Gabbatt/The Guardian

Fortunately, the Bible, which cost $83.37 after tax and shipping, finally arrived. I eagerly tore open the package, held the bag upside down, and pulled out what is essentially a Christian nationalist fantasy: a Bible made up of nothing but American flags and bald eagles, with founding documents and the words of a patriotic anthem inserted alongside the sacred text. .

The front of the Bible has an embossed American flag. On the reverse are glossy pages bearing some of America's most sacred documents: the Declaration of Independence; the oath of allegiance; and the lyrics to Lee Greenwood's God Bless the USA, a song that is played on repeat at Trump political rallies.

These pages are illustrated with the American flag and some of the country's most beloved objects: the bald eagle, yes, but also the Statue of Liberty, what appears to be a musket, and the Capitol building, which ironically , was attacked by partisans. by Trump three years ago.

One of the most intriguing questions on the FAQ section of the Trump Bible website is: What happens if my Bible has sticky pages?

My Bible actually had sticky pages. But don't worry: the FAQ tips explain that sticky pages are a common problem with new Bibles and direct the reader to a YouTube video that does a great job of explaining how to insert your new Bible.

This video is six minutes long. It shows a man unwrapping what is objectively a more beautiful Bible than the God Bless the USA version, then flipping through the entire book, page by page. Separating the pages is a somewhat tedious process, the man said.

He was right. The Trump Bible, which uses the public domain text of the King James Version, is 1,350 pages thin to the point of being translucent, and I wasn't about to get through it all. But all the good things seem to be here: there is Noah who desperately herds animals onto a large boat, Job whose life is ruined by what amounts to a bet between God and the devil, and the book of Leviticus whose much of it is given. the correct way to sacrifice animals. (For an ox, sprinkle its blood around the altar and wash its entrails before setting it on fire; if you offer a pigeon, be sure to rip off its head before plucking it.)

You don't have to pay $59.99 for this type of content. Search for the free Bible online and there are literally hundreds of places that give it away. But this Trump-endorsed Bible represents something special to his supporters, said Kristin Du Mez, a Calvin University professor whose research focuses on the intersection of gender, religion and politics.

My feeling is that most people don't buy this Bible to read it, Du Mez said. They buy the Bible to have it and to participate in this kind of shared identity. Putting $60 aside to say: Yes, this is my man and I'm committed to this, and this is my faith.

Shared identity is about adhering to the myth of Christian America, Du Mez said: The idea that America was founded as a distinctly Christian nation: a proto-conservative, white evangelical version of the country, which never really existed. It’s this shared vision of a mythic past and this commitment to restoring some semblance of that kind of mythic order in the present.

After these initial failures as he attempted to appeal to Christians, Trump was eventually embraced by the evangelicals who make up much of the Republican Party, the same Republican Party that wields the hatchet for separation of the Church and of State. In fact, the former president's relationship with the religious right has now deepened to the point where Trump feels comfortable comparing himself to their messiah.

Further strengthening this connection partly explains Trump's decision to promote the Bible God Bless the USA. But there is also the financial aspect.

Trump owes more than $500 million from civil court convictions. He faces 88 criminal charges, in five different jurisdictions, and lawyers cost money (unless you don't pay them).

Photograph: Adam Gabbatt/The Guardian

Although the God Bless the USA Bible website states that the Bible is not owned, operated or controlled by Donald J Trump, it adds that the company uses the name, image and likeness of Donald J Trump under paid license from CIC Ventures LLC.

Trump, according to a financial disclosure report filed last year, is the director, president, secretary and treasurer of CIC Ventures LLC.

Happy days for Trump then. Although this biblical wheeze was not well received by everyone.

Blasphemous and disgusting, was the verdict of Pastor Loran Livingston, a conservative evangelical who leads the Central North Carolina Church. A South Carolina pastor said the Bible was a violation of the commandments, while Raphael Warnock, a Democratic senator from Georgia and a pastor himself, was not happy either.

The Bible doesn't need Donald Trump's endorsement, Warnock told CNN.

And Jesus, in the very last week of his life, drove out of the temple the money changers, those who took sacred objects and used them as cheap relics to sell in the market.

It is unclear how many of these cheap relics were sold. As of early May, God Bless the USA Bibles were still available for sale online, unlike the Trump-licensed sneakers he sold earlier this year.

After the failure of Trump Steaks, Trump Vodka, Trump Mortgage, Trump Magazine, various Trump casinos and the Trump board game, the former president may have finally put his name to a winning product. At $59.99 apiece for what is, objectively, a fairly poorly printed and rather tacky book, the God Bless the USA Bible seems like a pretty safe bet. Maybe those lawyers will get paid after all.

