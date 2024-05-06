Erdogan opens ancient church to Muslim worshipers





CAIRO: An invasion of desert flies in Egypt has sparked a debate over how to deal with the insects and the health risks they can pose. The flies were carried by the dry, sand-filled winds of Khamsin from the deserts of southern Sudan and were spotted in Marsa Matrouh. Meteorologists advised the public to keep their windows closed. Ali Qutb, climate professor at Zagazig University and former vice president of the Egyptian Meteorological Authority, told Arab News: Egypt's geographic location and climate make it particularly susceptible to these flies. The desert fly problem peaks in summer and is exacerbated by the Khamsin winds in spring, which carry sand from the desert, thereby promoting the spread of these flies from their natural desert habitats to populated areas. He added: These flies thrive in tropical and subtropical regions and have been documented throughout Saudi Arabia. They prefer desert and rural environments, often attacking nomadic communities in large numbers, (and) particularly children. The main reasons for their spread are high temperatures, which facilitate their rapid reproduction, as well as inadequate health surveillance and ineffective pest control programs. Controlling desert flies involves removing breeding sites such as trash and organic debris, using fly traps, and applying insecticides to affected areas. Ali Younis, professor of entomology at Cairo University, said the desert fly was similar to a common house fly, measuring between 3.5 and 6.5 mm in length and varying in color from black to brown in color. passing through blue. He said: These flies rarely enter buildings; they prefer light areas to dark areas and can tolerate high temperatures. They usually congregate around eyes and wounds, where they can cause intense irritation. Highlighting the potential dangers, Younis added: Desert flies can transmit a multitude of diseases to humans, including viral diseases like spinal meningitis, bacterial infections like anthrax, cholera and typhoid, and protozoan diseases like amoebiasis and tapeworms. Their bites are not only painful but can also be very itchy. He explained that there are several effective deterrents: Using incense is a popular method of repelling desert flies, as is a mixture of vinegar and soap. Placing a quarter cup of vinegar mixed with a quarter cup of liquid soap in a deep bowl in the area to be cleaned and leaving it for an extended period of time may help. Additionally, herbs like basil and wild mint are effective in repelling these house flies, and a mixture of hot pepper and water spray around outdoor areas can also be beneficial. The Meteorological Authority has issued warnings about the invasion of desert flies, advising citizens to keep doors and windows tightly closed and use mosquito nets while sleeping. Other precautions include maintaining personal hygiene and keeping homes clean, eliminating sources of stagnant water, and using insect repellent when outdoors.

