Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan arrested in Islamabad by dozens of police





Imran Khan, Pakistan's former prime minister, has been arrested, a government minister said, as the politician's supporters were ordered to “shut down Pakistan”.

Mr Khan is said to have appeared before the Islamabad court on corruption charges.

The indictment states that Mr. Khan “is charged with committing the offense of bribery and corrupt practices under Section 9(a) of the National Accountability Ordinance.”

Online footage, verified by Sky News, shows Mr Khan being driven into an armored vehicle by security forces.

This escalation marks an important next step in the political crisis Pakistan is currently facing, with protests taking place in every major city across the country. Videos seen by Sky News in Pakistan show military bases broken into by civilians and military vehicles set on fire in Lahore and Rawalpindi. As the public demonstrates its discontent with the military, the 12-48 hours in Pakistan are incredibly unsettling and unpredictable, politically and socially.

A “high-level” meeting of Pakistan’s top army commanders is planned for this evening, military sources have confirmed to Sky News, following widespread protests.

This comes as the army headquarters in Pakistan in a note advised all officers to exercise “extreme vigilance” and “remain in units”.

The memo seen by Sky News also asks army officers to return to their bases by moving “in a discreet manner”.

Officials from Mr Khan's Tehreek-e-Insaf party said he was being detained by security forces, adding that they had filed a complaint with the Islamabad High Court, which has now sought a police report on this detention.

Speaking anonymously to The Associated Press, anti-corruption officials said Pakistan's National Accountability Bureau last week issued an arrest warrant for Mr. Khan in a separate case, but that it had not obtained bail.

Anti-corruption officials added that Mr Khan would appear in court later today.

The former leader appeared to record a video this morning from an unknown location, with the caption saying authorities wanted to arrest him to prevent him from campaigning.

Mr Khan was transferred to Rawalpindi, near Islamabad, where he was questioned by police and underwent a medical examination in court.

The 72-year-old was ousted from power last year and has spent his time campaigning against his successor, claiming his removal was illegal.

Read more about Imran Khan:Pakistan police file terrorism case against former PM and his supporters.Petrol bombs thrown, shots fired at Pakistani police as they raided home Former PM Imran Khan accused of 'blatant lies' by Pakistani minister as police clash with supporters again

The country's interior minister, Rana Sanaullah, said the arrest was linked to the money laundering of a UK-linked property tycoon and claimed Mr Khan's fraud was worth around 5 billion rupees (5.9 million).

Mr Sanaullah added that the “corruption” had been recorded by Mr Khan's wife and that orders had been given to deal with the politician's supporters, if they “created a law and order situation audience”.

In Karachi, tear gas was thrown at protesters in an attempt to disperse the former prime minister's supporters, while in Lahore police also attempted to advance the opposition.

Raoof Hasan, a leader in Mr Khan's party, called the arrest “blatant interference by the powers that be in judicial matters”, adding: “We are completely in the dark. He has been practically removed from the court.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ca.style.yahoo.com/news/pakistans-former-prime-minister-imran-105000889.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos