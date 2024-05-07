The President's Club speech in the spotlight

The couple Prabowo Subianto-Gibran Rakabuming Raka have been confirmed as president and vice president who will win the 2024 elections and are now preparing to carry out a government transition and form a cabinet. The composition of Prabowo's cabinet is still under discussion with the team.

Prabowo would like to form a sort of presidential club. It aims to be a venue for presidents and former presidents to discuss issues of state and government, among other things.





Prabowo's spokesperson, Dahnil Simanjuntak, explained that the presidential club in question was just a term used and not the creation of a new institution. The president-elect, Dahnil said, wants to stay in regular contact with previous presidents to discuss issues related to state and government, among others.

He explained that this was because Prabowo had a main vision from the start, one of which was sustainability. Dahnil also added that sustainability is not just about leadership and sustainability. legacy Jokowi, but also former presidents, namely President Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono, Megawati Soekarno Putri, Abdurahman Wahid and BJ. Habibie.

This means that Pak Prabowo wants to maintain the communication that Pak Jokowi maintained with previous presidents. There is sharing“There are regular meetings that bring direct benefits to Pak Prabowo’s policies,” he said.

Apart from that, Dahnil continued, it is also a symbol of community, the unity of presidents to have a positive effect on society, that is the main spirit.





No need to worry about the President's Club

Lili Romli, political observer of the National Research and Innovation Agency (BRIN), assessed that this presidential club was good as it was intended to discuss, formulate how to build a prosperous and democratic Indonesia and build friendship. And not to co-opt by justifying or legitimizing political decisions harmful to the people.

According to Lili, the term presidential club cannot be formalized, and in its implementation it cannot use state money.

Decision making between the president and the former president then becomes a means of legitimizing the issuance of policies, right? Because, anyway, the policy-making process must be approved through the DPR, not in the DPR. club president It's not. That it's a way to exchange ideas yeah, it's goodLili told VOA, Sunday (5/5).

Lili said intense or regular discussions and communications between the president and former presidents could defuse tensions that existed between former presidents such as Megawati Soekarno Putri and Susilo Bambang Yudhoyono as well as Megawati and Jokowi.

However, Herdiansyah Hamzah, constitutional law observer at Mulawarman University, has a different opinion. According to him, the presidential club issue is an attempt to embrace Prabowo's political opponents, in this case Megawati Soekarno Putri.

According to him, the presidential club in the United States will be different from that in Indonesia. The reason is that in Indonesia, former presidents also control political parties.

Are you up for it or not? pure talk about real statesmanship, but also about efforts to reach out to political opponents, as former presidents Megawati and SBY, for example, also held positions in political parties. “This is a kind of effort to subjugate political parties so that they come closer to the government coalition,” he said.





PDI-Perjuangan awaiting proposal?

One thing that has not yet been included in the government coalition, Herdiansyah said, is the PDI-P.

So, one way to embrace the PDI-P is to kiss its head, in this case Megawati, because that is the main reason. club president the speech is to adopt Megawati, which means it is a package to adopt the PDIP. So I don't think it's being proposed as a place for former presidents to gather to discuss the country, the future, Noemphasized Herdiansyah.

If all political parties joined a governing coalition, he added, it would paralyze the democratic process because it would eliminate the opposition. In fact, public opinion, he continued, hopes that there will be an opposition force capable of balancing and monitoring the president. [fw/em]