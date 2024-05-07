Politics
PM Narendra Modi releases Rs 18,000 Crore under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to 9 Crore farmers in a single click
New Delhi, December 25: Prime Minister Narendra Modi today released Rs 18,000 crore under Prime Minister Kisan Samman Nidhi Scheme to over 9 crore farmers in a single click. The awareness drive comes amid ongoing protests by farmers against the three laws passed by Parliament in September to reform the agricultural sector.
Read also | Farmers' protest: 'We are ready to discuss all issues of concern to farmers with an open mind,' says PM Narendra Modi
The Union Agriculture Minister said the entire amount would directly reach the accounts of farmers. Earlier today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said, “The Opposition is misleading farmers regarding MSP. I would like to clarify that the MSP system will remain. » Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not let farmers' interests be hurt, says Rajnath Singh.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases Rs 18,000 Crore under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme
Read also | AAP MPs Bhagwant Mann and Sanjay Singh protest in the Central Hall of Parliament in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to demand repeal of farm laws (Watch Video)
Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases Rs 18,000 crore as next installment under Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi scheme to over 9 crore farmers pic.twitter.com/3vxIAvgwF3
ANI (@ANI) December 25, 2020
Shah added, “All three farm laws are in favor of farmers. No one can do away with the MSP system or take away farmers' land. The government is ready to enter into negotiations with farmer unions with an open heart.” The first part of the PM-Kisan program was released by the Prime Minister in 2019.
|
