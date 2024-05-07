What to remember from the twelfth day of Donald Trump's secret trial





CNN New York —

Prosecutors in Donald Trump's secret trial dove into the paper trail at the heart of their case Monday, revealing to jurors exactly how Michael Cohen was reimbursed from Trump's trust and personal accounts in 2017 after paying hush money to Stormy Daniels.

Testimony from two longtime Trump Organization employees who worked on Cohen's reimbursements in 2017 allowed prosecutors to focus explicitly on the 34 counts of falsified business records.

But before prosecutors presented their main evidence, Judge Juan Merchan explicitly warned that he would throw the former president in prison if he again violated the silence order in the case.

And late Monday, the New York District Attorney's Office hinted at the broader situation, telling the judge it estimated he had about two weeks of testimony remaining in their case.

Here are the takeaways from day 12 of the Trump hush money trial:

Merchan began Monday's session by announcing that he had found Trump in contempt for violating his silence order a tenth time, after fining him last week for nine violations cited by prosecutors. Each violation was punishable by a $1,000 fine, the maximum allowed under New York law.

While fining Trump for only one infraction on Monday, the judge said it was enough to issue a stark warning: He would put Trump in jail if he didn't stop.

“Mr. Trump, it's important to understand that the last thing I want to do is put you in jail,” Merchan told Trump.

The judge went on to say that he was aware of the wider implications of such a sanction. The magnitude of such a decision is not unilateral. But the judge said his job was to protect the dignity of the justice system and command respect.

Your continued violations of the Court's legal order threaten to interfere with the administration of justice through constant attacks, which constitute a direct assault on the rule of law. I cannot allow this to continue, Merchan said. Although I do not wish to impose prison time and have done everything I can to avoid doing so, I want you to understand that I will, if necessary and appropriate.

Trump looked at Merchan as he spoke, and he shook his head when the court provided a paper copy of the judge's order.

This silence order prohibits Trump from commenting on witnesses, court personnel or the jury. Trump was not charged with violating the silence order in the days following the second hearing before the judge. But if prosecutors end up raising another violation before the trial ends, Merchan will have a big decision to make.

Jurors see checks, bills and books at heart of charges

The testimony of two witnesses Monday was important because jurors saw documents that prosecutors say were falsified so Cohen could be reimbursed for money paid to Daniels.

Former Trump Organization. Comptroller Jeffrey McConney testified about $35,000 in invoices he processed to Cohen as reimbursement for the $130,000 secret payment. Month after month, McConney confirmed receiving an email containing Cohen's bill for $35,000, which the Trump Org. claimed were legal fees.

He also confirmed sending the invoice to Trump Org. Deborah Tarasoff, an accounts payable employee, asked to cut the check.

Please pay from trust. Post about legal fees. Put a provision for January and February 2017 in the description, McConney wrote to Tarasoff in a February 2017 email.

“Truly extraordinary”: CNN journalist analyzes judge's threat against Trump

Tarasoff later said she cut checks from Trump's personal account and sent them to Washington, D.C., to be signed by Trump at the White House.

Jurors saw the company's invoices, accounting records and supporting documents, as well as the checks themselves, which were paid for the first three months from the Donald J. Trump Revocable Trust and then from the account Trump's staff for the past nine months.

With each payment, prosecutors noted that the money was paid from Trump Org. account 51505, meaning legal fees, even though Cohen was reimbursed for the secret payment.

These records were related to the 34 counts against Trump in the indictment, which accused Trump of making and causing a false entry in the business records of a company, using checks, invoices, documents supporting documents and accounting entries used to reimburse Cohen.

McConney and Tarasoff's testimony may have been drier than what jurors learned about the tabloid world and celebrity scandals of David Pecker and Keith Davidson, but it's what jurors need to hear when considering Trump's fate.

Jurors saw handwritten notes written by former Trump Org. Chief Financial Officer Allen Weisselberg and McConney calculated a January 2017 payment to Cohen totaling $420,000.

Weisselberg's calculations were handwritten directly onto an October 2016 bank statement for Essential Consultants Cohens LLC, including a line-up for the $130,000 wire transfer to Stormy Daniels, then-attorney, Davidson, linked to the star's secret settlement. adult cinema to hide an affair. (Trump denies the two had an affair.)

McConney walked the jury through the written calculations, explaining that they included the $50,000 in technical service reimbursements and the $130,000 wire transfer, which were grossed up to $360,000 to account for taxes on that money. .

The former comptroller also acknowledged that expense reimbursements do not constitute taxable income and therefore it did not make sense to count them as is.

The $420,000 also included a $60,000 bonus for Cohen and was to be paid to him in monthly installments of $35,000.

McConney did not connect the $130,000 line item on the bank statement to the hush money deal, testifying that he knew no details about Cohen's repayment plan, but that Cohen was to be repaid.

McConney punched Cohen several times on the stand, as did several other trial witnesses who have testified so far. McConney, when asked if Cohen was a lawyer in 2017, sarcastically replied of course and OK.

Under cross-examination, Trump's lawyer Emil Bove distanced Trump from the paper trail, confirming with McConney that he never spoke to Trump about the payment structure for Cohen's reimbursement.

Trump's longtime accounting chief said he was often unaware of conversations between Trump and his former boss Weisselberg. He admitted on the stand that he was sometimes asked to do things he didn't know.

Trump Organization. is paying McConney's legal fees, although he retired last year after about 45 years at Trump's company.

Find out what prosecutors must prove to convict Trump

Tarasoff testifies about Trump checks, signed (with Sharpie) and unsigned

Tarasoff, who still works in accounts payable, testified that Trump did not always sign the checks she wrote. She said on the stand Monday afternoon that sometimes Trump voids checks with his signature black Sharpie.

If he didn't want to sign it, he didn't sign it, Tarasoff said.

During cross-examination, Trump's lawyer, Todd Blanche, clarified to Tarasoff that she was not present during the conversations between Weisselberg and Trump – she did not get Trump's permission to deliver the checks to Cohen showed up in court and she has no knowledge of what happened with the checks afterward. she mailed them to the White House.

But she received them by signed mail and then paid them to Cohen.

For much of the first two weeks of testimony, Trump often leaned back in his chair, closed his eyes and appeared to ignore discussions of alleged affairs and hush money payments.

On Monday, however, he struck a different pose while sitting at the defendant's table.

Trump turned toward McConney and Tarasoff during their testimony, observing them more closely than most previous witnesses. Both witnesses worked for Trump for decades. Tarasoff still works for the Trump Org. and their testimony focused on Trump's business, rather than topics that Trump might prefer not to hear about.

Trump smiled when McConney recalled a story in which Trump jokingly told him you were fired after McConney handed in a report saying his cash balances were declining.

He said: No, focus on my bills. Negotiate my bills. Look at my bills. It was a teaching moment, McConney said.

Trump turned completely around in his chair to watch Tarasoff's testimony when his lawyer, Blanche, began his cross-examination of the Trump Org. accounts payable employee and she explained that the Trump Org. it was like a family business.

Eric Trump, who is still in charge of the Trump Org., and attorney Alina Habba, who represented the Trump Org. Employees from last fall's civil fraud trial, including McConney, also appeared in court Monday.

When Tarasoff returned to the witness stand Monday afternoon after a break, she gave Eric Trump a friendly pat on the knee as she walked by.

