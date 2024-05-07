The fall of Boris Johnson triggered the sharp decline of the Conservatives





SIR The future of the conservatives looks disastrous (Letters, May 6). How did they get there after Boris Johnson secured an 80-seat majority in 2019? Like it or not, it was Boris as leader who won over voters, but his party chose to abandon him. It is no coincidence that the decline occurred at this time, as nothing could replace his charisma and ability to get things done, despite his chaotic approach. Most conservative voters I know weren't at all concerned about the Partygate nonsense, which ultimately got the better of him. The bottom line is that the party lost its true conservative values ​​and aspirations, shunned its core voters and, in an effort to appeal to a wider electorate, transformed itself into a blue Labor Party. Today he is paying the price, as we all will under Sir Keir Starmer. Rob Mason

Nailsea, Somerset SIR In the run-up to the 2017 general election, we had to endure Theresa May's talk of a strong and stable government on the airwaves for seven weeks. I hope we don't have to endure Rishi Sunaks, we have a plan (Comment, May 4) for what could be another seven months. Malcolm Watson

Ryde, Isle of Wight SIR Lord Frost (Commentary, May 6) argues that the Conservative Party could improve its public reputation if it moved towards more attractive traditional Conservative policies, but adds that many Conservative MPs, including most ministers, will not support not this approach. What does it mean from a Prime Minister if he appoints ministers who come with their own agendas and without the intention of presenting a firm and unified approach to governing the country? And what about those MPs who sit under the Conservative banner, but who mingle, argue and oppose as if they were independent rather than members of a party? Allan Muirhead

Kirkby Lonsdale, Cumbria SIR In a short time, when we all have the magical gift of hindsight, one expert after another will try to explain the degeneration of our country over the last three years. Let me anticipate. Everything comes from Covid, but not from the virus. The pandemic was the cause of the panic that persuaded a weak government and an ailing Prime Minister to hand over the management of our country to an incompetent civil service. Since then, failure after failure, failure after failure, and fiasco after fiasco can be directly attributed to a bloated, self-gratifying bureaucracy, costing taxpayers billions and affecting every moment of our lives. We are no longer a true democracy. The only remedy is a radical reduction in administrative formalities and their costs. But that would require political leadership with an iron will that no major party possesses. We haven't seen such steel in high positions since Margaret Thatcher, and nothing like it is on the horizon. Frederic Forsyth

Beaconsfield, Buckinghamshire

