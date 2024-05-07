Trkiye welcomes Hamas acceptance of Gaza ceasefire proposal





Trkiye welcomes Palestinian resistance group Hamas' acceptance of the Gaza ceasefire proposal, President Recep Tayyip Erdoan said on Monday. Speaking to reporters after a cabinet meeting in the capital Ankara, Erdoan said Trkiye welcomed the announcement and his efforts. He went on to say that Israel should take the same step and accept the proposed ceasefire and release of the hostages. “I call on all Western actors to put pressure on the Israeli administration [in this regard]”, said the president. “We spoke on the phone with Ismail Haniyeh, head of the Hamas political bureau, before our Cabinet meeting. During our conversation with Haniyeh, we discussed efforts to end conflict and violence in Gaza,” Erdoan said on X. He added that they assessed Hamas' acceptance of the ceasefire proposal received through intermediaries. “In the phone call in which I expressed that we found Hamas' decision, influenced by Trkiye's suggestions, positive, we stressed that Israel must also take steps towards a permanent ceasefire,” added Erdoan. Erdoan also called on all parties, especially Western countries, to exert “the necessary pressure” on Israel to achieve a ceasefire. Hamas said in a statement Monday that it had accepted a ceasefire proposal in the Gaza Strip, and its leader Haniyeh expressed his group's approval in phone calls with the prime minister. Qatari, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, and the head of Egyptian intelligence. Abbas Kamel. The approval follows Israeli forces issuing orders to evacuate Palestinians from eastern Rafah, a town in southern Gaza, a move widely seen as a prelude to the long-standing threat of attack. Israeli attack on the city, which is home to some 1.5 million Palestinians seeking refuge since the war. Egyptian state news channel Al-Qahera, citing a well-placed source, said Monday morning that a Hamas delegation would arrive in Cairo early Tuesday to continue ceasefire negotiations in Gaza. The Hamas delegation left the Egyptian capital on Sunday after two days of ceasefire talks for consultations with the group's leaders. Ankara has been a vocal critic of Israel since the start of the conflict on October 7 and an ardent defender of the Palestinian cause. He accused Israel of carrying out war crimes and genocide in Gaza. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan describes Hamas, considered a terrorist organization by Israel, the United States and the European Union, as freedom fighters. Trkiye also proposed a model guarantee for the conflict, which several Palestinian officials welcomed. Since then, nearly 34,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza, the vast majority of them women and children, and another 78,000 have been injured, according to Palestinian health authorities. About seven months after the start of the Israeli war, large swaths of Gaza lay in ruins, pushing 85% of the enclaves' population into internal displacement amid a crippling blockade of food, drinking water and medicine, according to the UN. Israel is accused of genocide before the International Court of Justice (ICJ). An interim ruling in January said it was “plausible” that Israel would commit genocide in Gaza and ordered Tel Aviv to stop “genocidal acts” and take steps to ensure that humanitarian aid be provided to civilians.

