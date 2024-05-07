Does Donald Trump want to go to prison?





On Monday morning, Judge Juan Merchan, overseeing Donald Trump's criminal trial in Manhattan, found the defendant in contempt of court for his 10th violation of Merchan's gag order against attacking witnesses or members of the jury. That's right: 10th.

You or I would have been in prison a long time ago; Trump was simply fined $1,000 each, or $10,000 as of today. Even if he is less rich than he claims, it is pocket money for the disgraced former president. This time, Merchan warned Trump that prison could be imminent, even for him, if he violated the gag order again, saying: It appears that the $1,000 fines have no effect. deterrent effect.

The judge added: Therefore, in the future, this court must consider a sanction of imprisonment. Mr. Trump, it is important to understand that the last thing I want to do is put you in jail. You are the former president of the United States, and maybe the next one too. But Merchan said prison could be the next step if Trump violates his order again, calling his remarks a direct attack on the rule of law, adding that it was his responsibility to protect the dignity of the justice system.

In some ways, it's a scandal every time Trump is simply fined for an offense that would put another defendant in prison. Part of this outrage comes from the fact that consequences for Trump's many (alleged) crimes thus far have taken so long to occur. But he's much more Attorney General Merrick Garlands than Judge Mercans. More from Joan Walsh

And I understand Mercans' reluctance to put orange-hued Trump in an orange jumpsuit, as much as it's liberal fantasies. This would immediately make him a bigger martyr than he already is in the eyes of his delusional supporters, some of whom are violent. But that's what got me thinking: maybe Trump would like this?

Trump's tenth contempt fine came after he told a right-wing radio host that the Manhattan jury was chosen so quickly and was 95 percent Democrats, adding: “It's a very unfair situation. Merchan said these statements not only call into question the integrity, and therefore legitimacy, of these proceedings, but again raise the specter of fear for the safety of jurors and their loved ones.

The fact is that Trump can control whether he is put in jail if he can control his words. He spent the weekend attacking President Joe Biden for running a Gestapo administration, falsely claiming that the White House is orchestrating the criminal proceedings against him. But he did not attack any of the parties in the Manhattan criminal trial. Current problem

It's very difficult to get into Trump's confused brain, and who wants to? It's a scary place. Yet his campaign increasingly relies on a portrayal of him and his supporters as victims of corrupt Democratic prosecutions and persecution. This weekend, at Mar-a-Lago, he attended the recording of the national anthem he made with the January 6 rioters, whom he called hostages and promised to forgive him if he was re-elected.

Trump seems happy to let his supporters go to jail for him, while remaining free. But if he decides there's something to be gained by a short stint in prison, he could just be locked in a holding cell behind Merchan's courtroom, he could make fun of Mercan again. At this point, I think he would ask for a stint in prison and I hope Merchan grants him one, no matter how much it inflames his already paranoid and violence-prone base.

If Trump's attacks on the jury and witnesses are indeed an attack on the rule of law, as the judge said today, then the rule of law requires proof that no man is in above her.

