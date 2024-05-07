Politics
Watch: Tibetan activists greet Xi Jinping in Paris by unfurling the Tibetan flag over his motorcade
Chinese President Xi Jinping's motorcade was greeted by a banner for a free Tibet unfurled by Tibetan and Uyghur activists. (Image: @SFTHQ/X)
Chinese President Xi Jinping saw banners calling for the liberation of Tibet and demanding justice for the Uyghurs after arriving in France on Sunday for a state visit.
Tibetan and Uyghur activists unfurled the Tibetan flag on Sunday and demanded justice for alleged human rights violations suffered by Uyghurs above Chinese President Xi Jinping's motorcade.
UPDATE: After more than 2.5 hours, 2 SFT activists were arrested after displaying 2 banners + the Tibetan flag. But their message has already been clear: Xi is committing genocide in Tibet.
An unidentified man was seen liaising with police as the activists were arrested. pic.twitter.com/pYLFQ1sWox
Students for a Free Tibet (@SFTHQ) May 4, 2024
Xi Jinping arrived in France for a state visit and will then travel to Eastern European countries Hungary and Serbia, marking his first European visit in five years.
BREAKING SFT unfurled a giant banner on a viaduct above Xi's motorcade as it arrived in Paris. In China, Xi may be able to ignore the plight of the Tibetans, but in France, we will denounce his lies and guarantee that Xi cannot forget us. #FreeTibet #FreeTibet pic.twitter.com/YZt3gt1aoS
Students for a Free Tibet (@SFTHQ) May 5, 2024
After Xi's arrival, Tibet and Uyghur activists took to the streets to demand justice for those allegedly oppressed by the Chinese government in those areas.
Students for a Free Tibet (SFT), which said it was behind the display of the banners, later said two activists from the group were arrested hours after displaying the banners.
Human Rights Watch (HRW) urged French President Emmanuel Macron to publicly address issues related to Uighurs, Tibetans and Hong Kongers during Xi's visit to Paris and demanded that those arbitrarily detained be immediately released. The request was made by Ilham Tohti, a Uighur economist and Sakharov Prize winner.
Tibetan activists also demanded that Macron raise concerns about Tibet and Hong Kong during his meeting with Xi and said the alleged repression faced by Tibetan children in boarding schools and the erosion of freedoms in Hong Kong Kong should be discussed.
Chinese President Xi Jinping arrived in France on Sunday for a state visit organized by Emmanuel Macron during which the French leader will seek to warn his counterpart against Russia's support in the Ukraine conflict.
Arrival of Xi for the visit marking 60 years of diplomatic relations between France and China.
The head of the one-party communist state of more than 1.4 billion people, accompanied by his wife Peng Liyuan, was welcomed under umbrellas in the pouring rain at Orly airport in Paris by the Prime Minister Gabriel Attal.
Xi is due to hold a day of talks in Paris on Monday, also with European Commission chief Ursula von der Leyen, followed by a state banquet hosted by Macron at the Elysée.
On Tuesday, Macron will take Xi to the Pyrenees mountains, to a region he used to visit as a child, for a day of less public discussions.
In an op-ed in the daily Le Figaro, Xi said he wanted to work with the international community to find ways to resolve the conflict sparked by Russia's invasion of Ukraine, while stressing that China was not neither a party nor a participant in the conflict.
We hope that peace and stability will return quickly to Europe and intend to work with France and the entire international community to find the right paths to resolve the crisis, he wrote.
(with contributions from AFP)
|
