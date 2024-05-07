The central myth of conservative centrism | Ben Sixsmith

<br />

ANdy Street, outgoing mayor of the West Midlands, warned the conservatives against a drift to the right following the disastrous results of their local elections. On Twitter, MP Tobias Ellwood agreessaying “a moving to the right concedes vital central ground.” “No incumbent president has ever won an election like this,” says Mr. Ellwood.

I'm not going to give advice to conservatives on how to win the next election. Might as well give advice to Sheffield United on how to win the Premiership. They could sign Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo and the second coming of Diego Maradona and they wouldn't have a chance.

Indeed, unless your preferred policies can be implemented in a matter of months, you should hope that Rishi Sunak doesn't take a liking to them. It would be a bit like a helmet manufacturer sponsoring a cyclist as he plunges off a cliff.

But once the Tories are in opposition, self-consciously 'centrist' Tories cannot be allowed to propagate the myth that Starmer won because the Tories have 'drifted to the right'. This idea — a favorite of former Tories like David Gauke, Rory Stewart and Gavin Barwell — is an absolute fantasy: a live-action role-playing game for those who like The rest is politics.

Gavin Barwell, for example, presents a survey which asked voters to place Labor and Conservative leaders on a scale where “+100” meant maximum right and “-100” meant maximum left. Rishi Sunak was placed at +58. But Theresa May was at +57. And who was his chief of staff? That’s right – a guy named Gavin Barwell. Whatever the poll means, it doesn't mean conservatives have shifted to the right.

One-way explanations or solutions are inappropriate here

Of course, it would not be entirely true to claim that conservatives lose because they are not right-wing. enough. One-way explanations or solutions are inappropriate here. The Conservatives' dire lack of talent – ​​which helped make David Cameron, among others, look like a statesman – transcends their actual beliefs. Nor can the major problems facing Britain be viewed through the prism of the political spectrum alone. The housing crisis, for example, is not easily explained in terms of left and right when the Greens and Conservatives are equally obstructive when it comes to development.

Yes, conservative failure is a story of death by a thousand cuts – some literally, some figuratively. (Others may prefer to call it dead by a different word containing the letters “c”, “u”, “t” and “s”.) Yet when Guto Harri, former adviser to Boris Johnson, claims that conservatives “We did not lose because we were not far enough to the right,” he did not tell the entire truth.

There is no denying that the Conservatives have lost support by allowing immigration to reach unprecedented heights. In 2019 – whatever Tobias Ellwood says about the importance of incumbents not moving to the right – Priti Patel said that the Conservatives would “seek to reduce the numbers” and Boris Johnson claims that he would affirm “control of the number of unskilled immigrants”.

Of course, the opposite happened. Migration reached levels that made Tony Blair look like Donald Trump. Why do you think the Conservatives have bled their support from the Reform Party — a party so useless that in happier times they would get fewer votes than Change UK? If Keir Starmer pledged to raise money for the NHS and then quickly privatize the institution, no one would behave as if his subsequent election defeat had nothing to do with not being sufficiently left-wing.

Or take gender issues. Now, whether you like it or not, or me, or JK Rowling, I don't think the trans debate will ever determine the outcome of the election. This doesn't have a big enough impact on the average person's bank account or sense of security. But imagine if conservatives had not been such conscious occupiers of this semi-mythical “central ground.” Imagine if Penny Mordaunt hadn't done it saved self-identificationand Liz Truss didn't have declared herself an LGBTQ+ allyand Rishi Sunak did not I avoided saying what makes a woman a woman. The Conservatives would have been much better placed to position themselves in a after Cass world. As things stand, their mockery of Keir Starmer seems slippery and opportunistic. It was not much less clear that they to have.

The central myth of conservative centrism is that taking a clear stance on issues such as record demographic change or outright biological facts is symptomatic of political radicalism. When it comes to left-wing taboos, we can only hesitate. The conservative position is to be at most a gentle and tolerant skeptic rather than the opposition.

Once again, I do not dispute that a right-wing program could be electoral poison. If the Conservatives spoke to voters who saw prices rise, wages fall and waiting lists soar etc. with the headline promising to abolish the Equality Act, they would be punished. At least that would miss the point. Sometimes there is a difference between what you to want to do and what will get you elected. Keir Starmer may support low traffic neighborhoods, but it won't be on the front page of his manifesto.

But that doesn't mean right-wing policies are inherently unpopular. If there is East One lesson right-wing conservatives can learn from Susan Hall's dismal defeat is not to portray them in such negative terms. Paul Scully, whom Hall beat to become a candidate for London mayor, is not wrong to say that Hall's campaign was not ambitious enough. She didn't get enough support from conservatives — who wanted Daniel Korski and would have gotten him without his fumbling allegations — but she also failed to rally voters around a cause. She was monstrous in the press for support Donald Trump but she did not learn an important lesson from him. His message was “Make America Great Again,” not “America: It’s Kind of Sucky, Isn’t It?” »