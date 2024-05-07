Narendra Modi: the coolest dictator who loves memes?





In an unexpected turn of events, the man often called a 'dictator' by his detractors, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, has adopted a fake video showing him dancing during the heat of the ongoing Lok Sabha elections. Narendra Modi, considered by some to be the world's first meme-loving dictator, expressed amusement. Narendra Modi said, “Like all of you, I also loved watching myself dance. Such creativity in the middle of an election season is truly a delight! #PollHumor. The reaction came hours after a similar fake video mocking West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee went viral on social media. Crackdown on Mamata Meme in West Bengal Contrary to the cheerful response of our coolest Prime Minister, Kolkata Police quickly cracked down on those who shared the Mamata Banerjee meme. They demanded that a social media user disclose their identity after the fake video went viral, warning that failure to do so could result in legal action under Section 42 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC ). The video in question was an AI-generated parody showing Mamata Banerjee dancing on stage. BJP denounces selective enforcement The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) strongly criticized the actions of the Calcutta Police, highlighting selective enforcement of laws. Amit Malviya, the head of BJP IT Cell, said the state police had “more pressing issues to resolve, rather than acting as a doormat for Mamata Banerjee”. Malviya also urged the Election Commission of India to take note of this “voter intimidation by Calcutta Police”, drawing parallels with a previous incident in which state police targeted a college professor for sharing a caricature of Mamata Banerjee on WhatsApp. Gybe Mamata's humorless approach The Bengal unit of the BJP criticized Mamata Banerjee's humorless approach, comparing it to the political humor of our coolest Prime Minister. They posted on » The party urged the Calcutta Police to “grow up!” » Praise for the Prime Minister's composure Actor Anupam Kher, husband of BJP MP Kirron Kher, praised our Prime Minister's coolest reaction, reposting Modi's post and saying, “Jai Ho! Meanwhile, BJP candidate from Mandi, Kangana Ranaut, praised Modi for “taking a pill to relax”, a trait that his political opponents often lack. Ranaut said, “Mamta didi ji, this is called taking a cold pill. You should be like that sometimes too. Yes You are still angry; you are ready to send the kids who created your dance video to jail. How cool of you!! Sorry to say this, but you're too uptight, rigid and uncool. Selective enforcement in West Bengal The Cyber ​​Crime branch of Kolkata Police has sent a notice to two X users, @SoldierSaffron7 and @Shalendervoice, for sharing Mamata Banerjee's scam video. The police warned them: “You must immediately disclose your identity, including your name and residence. If the information sought is not revealed, you will be liable to legal action under 42 CrPC. While @Shalendervoice deleted the post, the video remained on @SoldierSaffron7's account, highlighting the selective enforcement of laws in West Bengal. Questioning the Need for Free Speech Social media users reacted strongly to the police announcement, questioning the very necessity of free speech when selective enforcement and political humor reign supreme. A user asked: “In what way can the police threaten a common man? Will the police threaten a meme video creator like this? The police must not forget that everyone enjoys freedom of expression.” Another user mocked the police, saying: “Sir, do you also run anticipation services for offensive posts? As if I could get permission before posting something to avoid legal action later! » While our coolest PM loves political humor, even from those who call him a 'dictator', West Bengal's crackdown on memes raises questions about selective enforcement of laws and how much value is placed on them to freedom of expression in certain regions of the country.

