Donald Trump presents himself as Lando Norris's “lucky charm” after his first victory





Former President Donald Trump claimed he was Lando Norris's “good luck charm” after the young driver scored his first Formula 1 victory at the Miami Grand Prix.

The 2024 Miami Grand Prix ended with Lando Norris' first-ever Formula 1 victory. Norris took advantage of a critical moment when the safety car was deployed due to a crash between Kevin Magnussen and Logan Sargeant and also had the optimal tire strategy.

An unexpected presence at the race was former US President Donald Trump, who visited the McLaren garage. Trump, whose presence at the event came as a surprise to many, was seen chatting with various personalities in the paddock, but focused his attention on the day's winner. during the post-race celebrations.

Norris, while initially indifferent to Trump's presence, shared his experience interacting with the former president. He commented at the drivers' press conference after the Grand Prix, as quoted by PlanetF1:

“To be honest, I didn't see him in the garage, I was busy preparing for the race.

Donald Trump talks with race winner Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren at Parc Ferme during the F1 Miami Grand Prix at Miami International Autodrome on May 5, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

“But he saw me afterwards and he came over to congratulate me, so I guess it's an honor, because any time you have someone like that, it must be an honor for you – for him to come towards you, take time for you in their lives to pay tribute to what you have done.

“He said he was my lucky charm because it was my victory, so I don't know if he will come to other races now. But yes, there are a lot of special people, people nice people who came here this weekend.”

The Grand Prix winner continued:

“Donald is someone you have to have a lot of respect for, in many ways, and for anyone like him who recognizes what you can go out and do, and recognizes the work ethic that goes into things, you have to be grateful for that, and I was.

“So yeah. A nice moment, and that's it.”

The Woking-based team initially faced backlash from fans for hosting the former US president for the race at the Miami International Autodrome. In response, the team released the following statement ahead of the race, as cited by The Race:

“McLaren is a non-political organization, but we recognize and respect the office of the President of the United States. So when the request was made to visit our garage on race day, we agreed alongside the FIA ​​President and from the CEOs of Liberty Media and Formula 1. We were honored that McLaren Racing was chosen as F1's representative, giving us the opportunity to showcase the world-class engineering we bring to motorsport.

