A golden opportunity for Erdogan – The Globalist
Every time I write about Turkish President Erdogan, I struggle to express what kind of legacy this man wants to leave behind.
Erdogan had every chance of becoming a great leader of a great nation, but he fell victim to his irrepressible need for self-aggrandizement, his entirely tactical use of his religious zeal and his ever-increasing lust for power.
History will judge
History will judge. But it is likely that these characteristics prevented him from discerning what was best for his country.
And it prevented him from becoming a constructive and honest leader, admired and respected at home and abroad, which he so desperately desired all along.
No regional peacemaker
When it comes to international politics, Erdogan missed another important opportunity that could have made him emerge as a regional peacemaker among all others.
Erdogan could have chosen to take advantage of the paradigm shift in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict resulting from Hamas' horrific attacks on Israeli communities that led to the tragic unfolding of the war between Israel and Hamas.
He could have chosen to move towards reconciliation between the two parties. Instead, he chose the opposite path to foment more hatred and resistance against Israel.
Not acting like a leader
He chose to fan the flames of this horrible war, further poisoning the atmosphere and intensifying hostility and hatred between Israel and the Palestinians.
What was exposed was and still is an Erdogan who acted hypocritically. Absorbed in false piety and madness, he focused on exploiting the tragic war between Israel and Hamas solely for his own personal political gain.
Talk tough
Not once has he condemned Hamas' massacre of 1,200 innocent Israelis. With his usual contempt for Israel, he unabashedly told members of his Justice and Development Party: “I say clearly that Israel is a terrorist state; we are facing genocide.
At the same time, he stressed that we will continue to consider our brothers in Hamas, who defend their homeland against the occupiers, as the Palestinian National Resistance.
Showboating on the trade
Meanwhile, despite the withdrawal of Turkey's ambassador from Israel, Erdogan initially continued trade with Israel by banning the import of 54 products.
Recently, Erdogan decided to ban all imports from Israel, which remains a symbolic decision as trade between Israel and Turkey fluctuates between 1 and 2%, which has little or no impact. none, on Israel's overall foreign trade.
Is this seriously considered a great sacrifice on the part of a self-proclaimed Islamist who presumably cares so much for his Palestinian brothers?
Turkey's long relationship with Israel
Turkey recognized Israel in 1949, just one year after the country's creation. Since then, they have maintained diplomatic relations, although they have had their ups and downs. Over the years, tourism and trade between the two countries have boomed.
Additionally, Israel has helped modernize much of the Turkish Air Force while providing it with cutting-edge technology for military and civilian use.
Certainly, regardless of Erdogan's erratic behavior and support for Hamas, Israel placed great importance on its relations with Turkey due to the above and Ankara's geostrategic importance.
Erdogan and Hamas
Erdogan and the Hamas leadership also have a good relationship, dating back to when Hamas ousted the Palestinian Authority from Gaza in 2007. There was an instant affinity between them, as both considered themselves devout Sunni Islamists sharing the same religious values.
In addition to relying on Shiite Iran, Hamas needed the support of a major Sunni Muslim state with strong ties to the West. Hence the importance of Turkey.
At the same time, Erdogan sought to interfere in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and present himself as the protector of the Palestinian cause from which he could derive prestige and exert significant influence.
To this end, he offered both financial support and sanctuary to Hamas leaders, allowing them to operate from his country without any hindrance or fear of being targeted by Israel.
He further granted Turkish citizenship to senior Hamas leaders and welcomed them without reservation, even as Hamas openly called for the destruction of Israel.
Erdogan nevertheless managed to maintain good relations with Israel and Hamas, even though they viewed each other as an existential threat.
Erdogan, the realist
Although Erdogan vehemently opposes the occupation of the West Bank and the blockade of Gaza, he also understands that Israel will not relinquish control of these two territories as long as Hamas and other extremist Palestinians call for their destruction.
He could have made Hamas leaders understand that even though successive Israeli leaders know that Hamas will never be able to destroy their country, they are using the Hamas narrative to justify the occupation and blockade in the name of security. national.
Israeli-Palestinian coexistence as the only option
Erdogan also knows that Israeli-Palestinian coexistence is not one option among many. It's the only option. Whether Hamas accepts this reality or not, there is nothing it can do about it.
No one has more credibility with Hamas than Erdogan. After all, he has earned their trust over the years through his unquestionable support and defiance of the international community's classification of Hamas as a terrorist group. He considers them a national liberation movement.
And now?
Israel could succeed in preventing Hamas from reconstituting itself as the ruling authority in Gaza. But Hamas, as a political movement, will certainly persevere.
Now that it has become impossible to return to the status quo that existed before October 7, 2023, Turkey can and must play a central role.
Turkey is the only country that recognizes and maintains diplomatic relations with Israel and, at the same time, maintains warm relations with Hamas.
Erdogan can use his unique position to start a conversation with Hamas leaders and make them aware of the reality in Israel that they cannot escape.
A historic opportunity for breakthrough
Israeli-Palestinian relations have indeed reached their lowest level. They haven't been as toxic as they are today since 1948. But the breakdown of a relationship of this magnitude also offers a historic opportunity for breakthrough.
Hamas, albeit in a horrifying way, has brought back to the table the two-state solution that the Palestinians ardently yearn for, and in a bizarre way, Hamas has significantly advanced this prospect.
We do not know for sure how and when the war in Gaza will end. But we certainly know one thing: Hamas, in one form or another, and Israel will still be there in the end and both must choose where they want to go from here.
Conclusion
Erdogan now has a golden opportunity. It can use its influence over Hamas to moderate its stance toward Israel and become a peacemaker rather than a warmonger.
It could open the door, however slightly, to a reconciliation process that is a prerequisite for achieving lasting Israeli-Palestinian peace.
|
