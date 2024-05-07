Pakistan SC suspends Peshawar HC order denying reserved seats to Imran-backed party





ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's Supreme Court on Monday stayed a High Court verdict that a political party aligned with candidates backed by jailed former Prime Minister Imran Khan was ineligible for seats reserved for women and minorities in the national and provincial legislatures. Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been barred by the top court from contesting the February 8 elections under its traditional election symbol, the cricket bat, on technical grounds. The party then entered into an alliance with another party, the Sunni Ittehad Council (SIC). , with the aim of obtaining reserved seats in Parliament. Under Pakistan's electoral rules, political parties are allocated reserved seats (there are 60 for women and 10 for minorities in the National Assembly) in proportion to the number of parliamentary seats they win in the election. election. . This completes the AN's total strength of 336 seats. In March, the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) had ruled that the SIC was not eligible for the reserved seats and decided to distribute the seats among other parliamentary parties, the ruling Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz. (PML-N) and the Pakistan People's Party (PPP) become the main beneficiaries. The verdict was rejected by the PTI as unconstitutional and the alliance had filed an appeal against the election monitoring bodies' decision in the Peshawar HC, but it rejected the appeal. In response, the SIC last month asked the Supreme Court to award the party the reserved seats. in the national and provincial assemblies and overturned the decision of the Peshawar HC. Accepting the SIC's appeal for a hearing, the apex court clarified that the Peshawar HC's order upholding the ECP's decision had been stayed to the extent of the remaining reserved seats distributed among other parties. With the additional seats reserved, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharifs' coalition government had lost its two-thirds majority in the National Assembly.

